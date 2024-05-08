Commentary: Cry for redemption

By James JR Rowten

This is as much a cry for justice as it is for redemption.

Over eight months ago my reputation was forever sullied by accusations of embezzlement and wiping clean the business hard-drive.

There have been further stories of falsehoods perpetuated by Deanna Smith, chairperson of the Escondido Chamber of Commerce board, and legal counsel advising the chamber.

None of these accusations and lies were true despite a thorough review of chamber accounting by Smith and others. All chamber finances were in order and approved by the executive committee as is required by the bylaws.

Our budget had been scrutinized by the ExCom and further reviewed by the full board and approved by that board. These are the facts.

If allowed, and not interfered with, the chamber would have met its obligations and performed to the approved budget per plan. We simply could not without the full support of the entire board.

The chamber was well on its way to a new and sustainable future until Smith began a smear campaign against me and other members of the board.

But in the end, I was the target of her wrath. The harm caused by these lies and my subsequent release as CEO of the chamber has directly targeted my reputation, a reputation as a leader with a vision and a pathway to fulfill that vision; an honest and well-respected professional with over 30-plus years of varied business experience that led me to take on the challenge of taking the chamber in a new direction.

And it was personal. Smith told me directly in a one-to-one meeting that I had become “too much of a distraction.”

The chamber has still not paid me for monies legally owed under California labor law and I will undoubtedly win a judgment, but it will have to go through the process which is heavily backlogged with claims and understaffed.

The lasting effects of all this is that my reputation has been forever damaged as a story built on sensationalism and lies stacks high on our digital dust bio for all to see forever.

This is not right. The articles featuring my rebuttal to these falsehoods and accusations rank nowhere near as high as the fabricated story does on a simple Google name search.

I left the Escondido Chamber holding my head high knowing we were on the right track. We had survived many challenges including the pandemic and were building on the momentum of positive change until we were derailed by someone who made it personal.

The Escondido Chamber of Commerce (no longer the Greater Escondido Chamber of Commerce) will survive for a while longer and is reverting back to its former ways.

Nothing will have changed except another opportunity missed by Escondido; an opportunity to be something much bigger and better; an opportunity to hold your head high, Escondido; something long needed and deserved in the city.

You missed a chance to be something better, to lead and not always follow, to be something rather than almost being something. The many business owners and managers who make up the business community of Escondido deserved better.

I have taken this break in my professional career to evaluate myself and look for the positives in this whole calamity. And my biggest takeaway, as I look back, confirms I was right. Trust your experience, skills, knowledge and gut. Armed with renewed vigor and enthusiasm, I am ready to let my flame burn even brighter than before.

There will always be people who see you as a “distraction,” just don’t let them distract you from doing what you know is right.

James JR Rowten is the former CEO of the Greater Escondido Chamber of Commerce.