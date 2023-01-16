Cocktails in North County: Crackheads

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, I started adding a bottle of booze to my grocery order — a little treat to myself, considering I couldn’t go out and get a good cocktail. It was amazing.

I’d tap a few buttons on my phone, and someone would show up at the house with a half gallon of coffee fudge ice cream, three avocados, and a bottle of whiskey.

Three years later, my little home bar shelf has turned into an entire display case bursting at the seams, and I’m sick of making my own drinks! Something needs to be done. All the cocktails I’ve been making feel staid and lacking. I need some inspiration.

Lucky for me, North County is filled with talented bartenders who can inspire me to get creative. So I’ve started reaching out to find out what the professionals can come up with, starting with Mak Logan of Crackheads in Carlsbad.

Crackheads is an open-air container park-inspired cocktail bar in the heart of Carlsbad Village. Their coffee counter opens early—7 a.m. daily. The bar stays open until 10 p.m. during the week and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

There is plenty of seating in the faux grassy dining area, around the fire pit, and on the covered upstairs patio, but the prime seats are at the bar. You could order one of the Crackheads Crafty cocktails off the menu, but I’d recommend asking for a recommendation.

Name: Mak Logan (Makaela)

Hometown: Palm Springs, Ca

Venue name: Crackheads in Carlsbad Village

Cocktail Name: Make it Mezzy

Key Ingredients: Mezcal, orange liquor, lemon, pomegranate, muddled oranges with orange bitters

Years bartending: 8

Cheers!: How would you describe the cocktail?

Mak: The mezcal and pomegranate combination stands out with a nice smoky and savory profile.

Cheers!: What inspired it?

Mak: During the colder months, I prefer smoky beverages that create a warm taste when enjoying

Cheers!: What does it pair well with?

Mak: Mezcal always pairs well with cheese and charcuterie plates, a fresh burrata and beet salad, snacks like chips and salsa with guacamole, and birria tacos

Cheers!: What’s the best thing about bartending a Crackheads?

Mak: I absolutely love working at Crackheads because we all treat each other like family. James and Ali (owner and GM) treat all of us with so much respect that it makes it hard to want to work anywhere else. The best thing about working here is that they allow me to be exactly who I am without judging how I express myself.

Cheers!: What’s one thing readers should know about you?

Mak: While I’m not bartending, I also am a tattoo model and entrepreneur. You can find bartending tips and gear through my social media and website.

Find Mak on Instagram @makaelalogan and Tik-Tok @makaelalogan or visit makaelalogan.com. Visit Crackheads in Carlsbad Village, and stay tuned to @crackheads on Instagram for status updates on the new Oceanside location that is still in the works.

Follow and share your drinking adventures with Cheers! North County on Facebook and Instagram.