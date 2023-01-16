Who’s News: 1/20/23

PALA EXPRESS

Ride the new Pala Casino Express luxury round-trip motorcoach from various locations throughout San Diego County. Service began Jan. 16 and is for 21 and older passengers only. The cost is $20 and Players Club members receive up to $60 in free slot play. For reservations / pick-up details, visit PalaCasinoExpress.com or call (800) 254-3423.

TOP STUDENTS

• Bianca Plowman of Carlsbad presented her research “How Deep Was the Water? — Stream Assessment of Crab Creek” at Radford University’s Winter Creative Activities and Research Days on Nov. 29.

• Midway University announced Angel Torres from Oceanside was named to its dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester.

• Ryan Sweeney of Carmel Valley, a graduate of Canyon Crest Academy majoring in music theater, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.

• Arran Fahey of Oceanside was named to the president’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University.

• Mara Davis of Oceanside earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University.

• Joshua Arm of Carlsbad was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University for the fall 2022 semester.

• Emma Goodwin, of Oceanside was named to Pennsylvania Western University dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester.

• Abriana Schwartz of San Marcos was named to the Hiram College dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.

• Cade Windham of Oceanside was named to the Knox College dean’s list for the 2022 fall term.

• Clark Caspersen and Heidi Shen of San Diego and Carver Glomb of Encinitas made the dean’s list at Lehigh University in fall 2022.

• Lindsey Page of San Marcos earned a place on the Spokane Community College honor roll for fall quarter 2022.

• Phoebe Harris of Encinitas, majoring in communication journalism, was named to Bradley University’s fall 2022 dean’s list.

FUTURE PHYSICIAN

Samara Diggs, a sophomore at The Grauer School in Encinitas, is a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders to be held in June at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Diggs will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science recipients discuss leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.

BREAKING GROUND

As Supervisor Nora Vargas took over as chair and Supervisor Lawson-Remer assumed the role of vice-chair of the County Board of Supervisors Jan. 10, they broke historic barriers to representation. Their agenda includes major regional items on climate change, environmental justice, homelessness, affordable housing, behavioral health, health equity, and growing our local green tech economy.

BEST OF BEST

The Best of North County program nominations run through Feb. 15. Nominate the businesses that you think make this area unique (including your own). Clients, customers and fans can vote Feb. 22 through March 8. The results will be announced June 14 via The Coast New Group newspaper and online website. Visit https://thebestofnorthcounty.com/.

NEW TRUSTEES

Three new trustees were sworn into the Palomar Community College District. Following the Nov. 8 general election, Jacqueline Kaiser, Judy Patacsil and Michelle Rains join Christian Garcia, and Roberto Rodriguez joined the Palomar College Governing Board.

UNDEFEATED

Halfway through the 2022-23 season, the undefeated women’s basketball team at Palomar College has been ranked No. 1 in the state by the Coaches Association, setting them up for a strong drive toward the state tournament next month.

NEW CHIEF OF STAFF

The physicians at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas recently elected anesthesiologist Randall Goskowicz, M.D., as the new chief of staff of the 187-bed campus. Goskowicz took over as head of the 921-member medical team on Jan. 1. During his two-year term, Goskowicz will serve as medical staff liaison to Scripps Encinitas’ administrative staff and Scripps Health’s board of trustees.

DIVISION 4 FILLED

Vallecitos Water District Board of Directors selected Carlsbad resident Erik A. Groset to fill its vacant Division 4 Board seat. He will represent parts of San Marcos, Carlsbad, and portions of the Lake San Marcos community and assist in setting District water and sewer direction through Nov. 5, 2024. Groset is a La Costa resident in Vallecitos’ Division 4. As a local startup entrepreneur and the CEO/Chairman of his own board, he is looking to give back to the community by serving on the Vallecitos board of directors.

TOP GOLFERS

Defending PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, former U.S. Open and Farmers Insurance Open champion Justin Rose, and five-time PGA TOUR winner Rickie Fowler have committed to the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, the Century Club of San Diego announced Jan. 10.

MISSION FED GRANT

Mission Fed Credit Union received $25,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco‘s 2022 Access to Housing and Economic Assistance for Development (AHEAD) Program. Locally, the grant was awarded to The (Urban Corps) to provide direct financial assistance to its Corps members.

EARLY CHILDHOOD HELP

The San Diego Foundation Early Childhood Initiative partnership and the Dr. Seuss Foundation are committing $1 million in total funding for the 2023 Early Childhood Initiative Equitable Opportunities Grant, including $500,000 in funding from the SDF Early Childhood Initiative and $500,000 of funding from the Dr. Seuss Foundation.