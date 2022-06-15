Coastal Roots kicks off Farm Film and Music Series on June 23

ENCINITAS — For the second year, the coastal community is invited to connect with agriculture through an educational series with a local favorite.

Coastal Roots Farm kicks off its second Farm Film and Music Series at 7 p.m. on June 23 in Encinitas with Sanjay Rawal’s documentary on Native American and ancestral food sovereignty.

“Gather” is the first in a five-part series featuring films and live music aiding those looking to connect with local experts and activists in environmental justice and food systems. For $10, attendees will learn about regenerative agriculture once a month from June until October at the farm located at 441 Saxony Road.

Future screenings include “A Plastic Ocean” in July, “Unbroken Ground” in August, “The Biggest Little Farm” in September, and October ends the series with “Fantastic Fungi.”

The film and music series highlights one of the farm’s initiatives to educate and engage in regenerative agriculture.

Situated in a unique position to influence urban farmers and traditional growers alike, Coastal Roots has introduced the series event in 2021 as a community outreach initiative to engage the community in the issues that impact the food systems.

“We know we are a small part of what is a much larger food system that is definitely in need of repair,” said Kesha Dorsey Spoor, the director of philanthropy, program strategy and communications at Coastal Roots Farm.

One way the local farm combats the complex challenges of the food systems is through regenerative agriculture — a vast topic that will be discussed at the events.

Each of the five nights will have a focus on how this approach to farming has the potential to enhance the county’s depleting soil, combat climate change and feed communities.

“The way we say it at the farm is ‘Good soil makes good food,’” Spoor said, “We deeply rely on healthy soil to feed the planet’s population, and so we need to take care of that soil.”

Regenerative agriculture relies on holistic practices that restore soil and the overall ecosystem. Some of these practices include prescribed livestock grazing, crop rotations, crop diversity and no-till farming — or avoiding mechanically agitating the soil to plant.

The hideaway for beloved farmers’ markets and educational tours practices some of these methods in Encinitas.

“The way that we farm at Coastal Roots Farm is meant to preserve the topsoil that we so deeply rely on,” Spoor said.

Coastal Roots has four main initiatives: Regenerative agriculture, equitable food access, environmental education — for everyone “K to gray,” Spoor said.

The last initiative focuses on Jewish life, though the nonprofit is a pluralistic community.

“We believe we have something to say about how we can treat the land and how we can treat each other and how we treat animals and just sort of adds a special values lens that’s meant to be really inclusive, and really universal,” Spoor added.

According to the San Diego Foundation, 1 in 3 residents is considered food insecure or unable to provide three nutritious meals for themselves and their families. Coastal Roots offers a pay-what-you-can farm stand, farm camps and tours To cultivate a healthy community.

“Coastal Roots is an example of what is possible,” Spoor said. “A dream could be that every community should have a community farm providing dignified, equitable access to food.”