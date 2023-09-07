Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Corteo’ at Pechanga through Sunday

SAN DIEGO — “Corteo,” the newest enchanting arena production from Cirque du Soleil, has begun its seven-show run in San Diego as part of its North America tour.

The production kicked off its first show at the Pechanga Arena on Wednesday and will run through Sunday, Sept. 10. “Corteo,” which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown.

The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

Attendees can expect a high-flying Baroque circus acrobatics production featuring colorful costumes, amazing physical feats and live music.

Directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, “Corteo” first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April 2005. Since its creation, the show has amazed over 10 million spectators, in 20 countries, on four continents.

In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show but also a performer’s eye view of the audience.

Tickets are available at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.

Showtimes are as follows: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Pechanga Arena is located at 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. in San Diego.