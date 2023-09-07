Sheriff releases surveillance video of San Marcos Baskin-Robbins burglary

SAN MARCOS — Authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a pair of individuals depicted on a newly released surveillance video suspected of burglarizing a San Marcos ice cream shop on two occasions over a three-day period.

The suspects managed to open a combination-operated lockbox to enter the Baskin-Robbins in the 700 block of Nordahl Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. July 14, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Once inside, the thieves damaged the business’ security system and stole about $120 in cash before fleeing.

On July 17, the burglars returned to the same Baskin-Robbins, shattering the glass front door to gain entry before disassembling a safe and stealing roughly $1,500 in cash, sheriff’s Detective Paul Brown said. Damage to the safe was estimated at about $2,500.

A security camera inside the store captured images of the thieves.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.