Charity rock concert for missing person benefits foundation

ESCONDIDO — In the search for her missing son, one local mother is helping other people around the world find their missing loved ones through the use of drones and by spreading awareness.

Olivia Tosic last heard from her son, Skylar Peterson Tosic, on Aug. 30, 2015, and he is still missing.

Olivia held a charity concert to benefit her nonprofit Sky Alert Foundation on Aug. 1 at Flawless Bistro & Bar in the Hidden Meadows community. Flawless is owned by Chef Lauren Lawless, a contestant on Season 8 of MasterChef and Season 19 of Hell’s Kitchen.

The band Daring Greatly performed for the fundraiser that took over the restaurant that nearly filled its huge patio for the evening.

Tosic, a music industry publicist and journalist, has a particular knack for bringing people together for a good cause and a good show, according to Toni Ortega.

Ortega, who volunteered at the fundraiser, has known Tosic for more than a decade and considers her a best friend.

“I’m one of her right-hand girls,” Ortega said.

Where’s Skylar?

At the time, Skylar was a 20-year-old Palomar College student who lived with his mother not too far from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and San Pasqual Academy, the area Skylar was last known to be.

Tosic’s son had texted her the Friday before his disappearance about two friends he had started to hang out with who he felt were a little “too funny.” He didn’t come home that Friday night or Saturday, but when he came home that Sunday, Aug. 30, he was covered in dirt as if he had been hiking, which his mom thought was strange considering Skylar wasn’t a nature lover.

“He’s such a good kid,” Tosic said. “We never argued, never had problems at all, so it was all very odd and uncharacteristic of him.”

He soon left home again and didn’t text his mother until later that night about two women who supposedly had passports and wanted him to travel with them. The strange text message appeared to cut off mid-sentence just before Skylar explained where they were going. She immediately contacted the police to report her son missing.

Nearly six years later, with the anniversary approaching, Tosic is still looking for her son.

Skylar disappeared a day after Elijah “Bear” Diaz, also 20 at the time, was either forcibly taken or left voluntarily from his home in El Cajon. Diaz and Skylar Tosic did not seem to know each other or have any friends in common, an investigation showed, but their cases were aired simultaneously on Investigation Discovery (ID) channel’s “Disappeared” television series.

Sky Alert

In 2018, Olivia started the Sky Alert Foundation, an effort to help find both her son and other missing people through the use of drones.

While the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the nonprofit’s growth, Olivia is back in full force with new partnerships and fundraising events to help her grow the organization and reach her goal of $39,000 to develop an app that would deploy drones in search of missing people.

Olivia also plans to build a website and is currently looking to find sponsors for the foundation.

The drone application is still a work in progress, but Olivia is helping to find people in other ways through her own investigative efforts as well as through word-of-mouth, sharing posts on social media and fundraisers.

Recently, Olivia teamed up with a company that plans to wrap its semi-trucks with flyers that Olivia has created to help search for her son.

While Skylar is Olivia’s driving cause, her efforts extend beyond just her own search for her son to help others find their loved ones as well.

“It’s really easy for people to help her because of her compassion and love,” Ortega said. “She’s doing it for all the right reasons.”

Like Olivia, who believes Skylar is still alive somewhere, Ortega wants to see her best friend’s son come home.

To find out more about the Sky Alert Foundation, visit TheSkyAlertFoundation on Facebook, @advocate.dee on Instagram and @sky_missing on Twitter.