Students named for Future Legends scholarships

RANCHO SANTA FE — As it enters its 10th year of providing financial support to deserving high school seniors, the Chuck Courtney Scholarship Fund, founded by the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, now called Future Legends, announced its 2021 recipients. The 2021 student winners are Caleb Kapusinski, from Cambridge School; Andrew Knight from Mission Bay High School and Pro-Kids and Ethan Lee from Mission Vista High School and Pro-Kids.

Each spring, Future Legends commits to helping to select a number of deserving scholars pursue their dream of a college education. The submission process includes an online application, an essay, two teacher recommendations, their transcript and, for finalists, a live interview. The newest scholars join 10 current scholarship winners studying at UCLA, UCSD, San Diego State and Cal State San Marcos, in addition to scholars at Gordon College in Massachusetts and Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

Once awarded, a Future Legends scholarship, the scholar’s partial tuition grant is renewable each year the student remains enrolled in pursuing a bachelor’s degree. If the scholar wishes to continue his or her education and earn an advanced degree, Future Legends continues to support that scholar. Currently two of the scholars are in advanced degree programs, one in law and the other in medicine.

A significant differentiator in the Future Legends program is the selection of a Mentor who is paired with a scholar to provide guidance, support, career insights and networking. The Mentors are accomplished professionals in their respective fields who have dedicated themselves to developing this next generation of leaders. Additionally, scholars who have graduated become Ambassadors with the goal of becoming the next generation of mentors and leaders. They help guide each Future Legend scholar to achieving success at the highest levels.

The three scholars selected for the 2021-2022 program have achieved a 4.3 percentage or higher, taken honors classes, have participated in sports and extracurricular activities and shown leadership within their high school programs and peer group. Each has demonstrated initiative, determination and commitment.