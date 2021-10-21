CCF offers grants to enhance Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — Carlsbad Charitable Foundation (CCF), an affiliate of The San Diego Foundation, announced, Oct. 20, the availability of grant funding to enhance the quality of life in Carlsbad.

In the 2022-2023 grant cycle, CCF invites local organizations to submit a Letter of Intent (LOI) specifically in Carlsbad that provides opportunities to invest, celebrate and enhance the community. CCF is committed to improving and preserving the quality of life in Carlsbad by investing in local organizations and funding projects that demonstrate the power to build a more vibrant community.

Project areas of impact include:

Health and human services

Arts and culture

Youth and educational programs

Environmental sustainability

These projects should be culturally humble and sensitive, practical and achievable within a 12-month time frame, and have prospects for long-term sustainability.

“The COVID-19 health and economic crisis has impacted communities across the globe, including Carlsbad. Our community must unite and remain strong as we embark on a long road of recovery together,” said Justin Peek, board chair of the Carlsbad Charitable Foundation. “Our goal with this grant funding is to invest in projects that will improve and preserve the quality of life for those who live, work and play in Carlsbad for generations to come.”

The LOI is the first step in a two-step process, which will facilitate the allocation of funding for Carlsbad-centered projects. The minimum funding range is $5,000 to an excess of $50,000 available. LOI submissions must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2021. The grant application can be accessed at app.smarterselect.com/programs/76574-Carlsbad-Charitable-Foundation.

Organizations that are moved forward through the LOI process to the next step will be invited to submit a full application proposal by Jan. 21, 2022 and a completed application by Feb. 7, 2022. In its 13 years of grantmaking, CCF has granted more than $1 million to over 40 nonprofit programs that build a stronger community connection and meet emerging needs in Carlsbad.