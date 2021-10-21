Raises approved for Oceanside Unified teachers, support staff and administrators

OCEANSIDE — Oceanside Unified School District board members approved a 3.75% raise and a $1,500 bonus across the board for teachers, support staff and administrative staff during its Oct. 12 meeting.

Most of the raises, which are retroactive to July 1, were approved unanimously by school board members. The raise for administrative staff was approved by a 4-1 vote with Board Vice President Eric Joyce opposed.

Joyce said he had already decided not to support salary increases for administrative staff, noting that he meant no ill will and still appreciated the work that staff has done throughout the pandemic.

“Our budget is still in crisis,” Joyce said. “I wouldn’t support increasing administrative salaries unless our budget is in order.”

Board Clerk Raquel Alvarez previously agreed with Joyce’s sentiments but had a change of heart after recent discussions with staff.

“We have to go see the work that was done when others wouldn’t do it,” Alvarez said. “Our administrators stepped up to the plate when others wouldn’t, and as difficult as it was during a time when nobody else wanted to.”

Alvarez also apologized to any staff she had offended previously.

Board President Stacy Begin also shared her strong support for administrative staff raises.

“It’s been all hands on deck,” Begin said. “Our admins have been doing triple time covering when we can’t find employees.”

A handful of district residents spoke out against the approved salary increases, including Todd Maddison, who noted the district’s growing deficit over the next three years as well as a need to cut its budget.

“They are once again proposing yet another multimillion dollar extra raise for themselves,” Maddison said. “Ten million dollars in the current year, more in the future.”

Maddison also called to attention a letter addressed to OUSD Superintendent Julie Vitale from the San Diego County Office of Education sent on the same day as the meeting, which declares that the office has received the district’s collective bargaining agreements and notes that their fiscal impacts would be $9.5 million in the current school year, another $6.4 million next year, and $6.9 million for the 2023-2024 school year.

The letter warns that approval of these agreements would “exacerbate the district’s structural deficit” and that the district must make ongoing budget reductions of at least $5 million for the next fiscal year to meet the 3% minimum reserve requirement. By 2023-2024, the district will need to make an additional $25 million in budget reductions.

“Our office has serious concerns about the district’s ability to reduce expenditures in the unrestricted general fund to the extent necessary to meet the district’s financial obligations during the multi-year projection period,” writes Deputy Superintendent Michael Simonson in his letter to Vitale.

The district must submit a detailed plan to the county by Dec. 15 outlining how it will maintain its required reserve levels in 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 fiscal years.

The board also approved two new types of positions for the district: a supervising teacher and counselor/coordinator positions to support the independent study program, which is designed for students who choose not to attend school in a traditional setting.

The counselor/coordinator would develop the study course for each high school student enrolled in the program, and the supervising teacher supports students completing independent study requirements for course completion.