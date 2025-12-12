Carlsbad’s Fieldsheer named official mobile warming partner of Alpine Canada

CARLSBAD — Carlsbad-based Fieldsheer, a maker of temperature-controlled apparel, has become the official mobile warming partner of Alpine Canada, the national governing body for alpine, Para alpine and ski cross racing, the company announced.

Under the partnership, Fieldsheer will supply heated apparel to Alpine Canada athletes, coaches, staff and volunteers and will be recognized as an official supporter of the Canadian Ski Team and at domestic World Cup events.

The agreement includes Fieldsheer representation at Canadian alpine and ski cross World Cup competitions, including the PwC Tremblant World Cup held Dec. 6-7 at Mont Tremblant, Quebec.

Alpine Canada oversees high-performance ski racing programs and coach development nationwide, with a stated goal of positioning Canada among the top nations in alpine, Para alpine and ski cross.

Fieldsheer’s mobile warming line includes Bluetooth-enabled heated jackets, vests, baselayers, gloves and socks that can be adjusted via mobile app, with battery life of up to 12 hours.

In August, Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies voluntarily recalled 45,000 heated socks after the apparel caused “pain and discomfort resulting in burns and blisters when worn during high-intensity activities,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.