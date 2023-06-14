Carlsbad’s Art in the Village prepares for 25th year

CARLSBAD — On June 25, the Carlsbad Village Association will celebrate the 25th Art in the Village.

The free event, running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature 115 fine artists, live music, performance art, live sculpting, jewelry, a kids pavilion, food, beer and more, according to CVA Executive Director Christine Davis.

The event’s “Creativity at the Coast” tagline acknowledges artists who use the coastline, beaches, waves, ocean and marine life as inspiration for their work. Davis said she expects another large turnout, estimating between 8,000 to 10,000 people in attendance.

“This will be our biggest year ever,” Davis said. “We often hear it’s their (residents) favorite event of the year. It’s not a street fair. It’s a very special, very curated fine arts show.”

In 1998, several artists gathered in the Village to display their work and Arts in the Village took hold. As it grew, the Carlsbad Village Association took over as the event’s organizer, now covering a sizeable chunk of downtown.

Jeff Prior, a local photographer and Water Wise Swim Squad co-owner, has always been passionate about photography. When his school was shut down for 13 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prior had more time to photograph pelicans, birds, flowers, local piers and more.

Prior was a vendor at last year’s Art in the Village. This year, Prior was named photography ambassador, using his photography to help market the event.

“There is so much great art in this area,” Prior said. “Art in the Village is probably my favorite show that I do because it’s art-centric and the location.”

Prior’s booth will be located at State Street and Grand Avenue.

Davis said the current size of Art in the Village — with vendors and visitors — is perfect for people to walk around, talk to vendors and engage with artists. For now, Davis said it is unlikely that Art in the Village will expand its footprint.

“People have really been drawn to this event because it’s all about community and this relaxed and comfortable atmosphere,” Davis said. “You can spend the day and do some amazing shopping and some amazing dining, too.”