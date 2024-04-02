Developer proposes 100% affordable housing project in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — A developer has submitted plans for Olive Park Apartments, a 100% affordable housing project near the College Boulevard Sprinter Station in Oceanside.

Olive Park would consist of two buildings between three and four stories tall on a 43.5-acre infill site. The complex would have a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments reserved for households earning at or below the 80% area median income level.

The first building would be four stories high, 230,500 square feet overall, and consist of 172 units: 78 one-bedrooms, 51 two-bedrooms, and 43 three-bedrooms.

Developer Capstone Equities included two design options for the second building. Both options would consist of a three- to four-story, 90,500-square-foot building with either:

Option A: 110 units with 86 one-bedrooms and 24 two-bedrooms, or

Option B: 88 units with 42 one-bedrooms, 24 two-bedrooms and 22 three-bedrooms.

If Option A is chosen, the development would have 282 total units. Option B would have 260 units.

The project would feature a contemporary Spanish architectural style reminiscent of the historic Spanish Mission and include two courtyards for each building with a central paseo, a dog run, a community garden and other public spaces integrated within.

The project’s entrance would be at the west end of Olive Drive, by the eastern boundary, about 1,000 feet west of College Boulevard. A pedestrian pathway would lead directly from the apartments to the College Boulevard Sprinter Station.

Due to its status as a density bonus project with 100% affordable housing and its half-mile proximity to the Sprinter station, there was no minimum parking requirement; however, the developer opted to include 335 parking spaces through surface and podium garage parking anyway.

According to a summary submitted by Carlsbad-based Lightfoot Planning Group on behalf of the developer, the project would benefit the city’s affordable housing inventory and support the implementation of its Smart and Sustainable Corridors Plan through improved access to public transit.

The developer also anticipates that the North County Transit District, which runs the Sprinter and Coaster rail lines, will benefit from the project.

“The creation of an open space area with a direct pedestrian connection to the Sprinter Station is anticipated to stimulate ridership from project residents and the surrounding neighborhood,” the developer’s summary states. “The existing transit options will provide project residents, visitors and workers direct connections to the surrounding community and regional area.”

The summary noted that increased rail access would also help reduce vehicle traffic from the apartments.

First submitted in March and still under review by city staff, the Olive Park Apartments project is a major redo of Oceanside Trolley Place, a previously proposed 100% affordable housing project for seniors with up to 400 apartments.