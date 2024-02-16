Carlsbad top cop Mickey Williams announces retirement

CARLSBAD — Law enforcement veteran Mickey Williams, a nearly 30-year member of the Carlsbad Police Department who has served as its chief since mid-2021, will retire this spring, city officials announced this week.

Williams will step down on April 15 and be succeeded by current Assistant Chief Christie Calderwood, according to CPD public affairs.

“Chief Williams has led the Carlsbad Police Department into the era of modern law enforcement,” City Manager Scott Chadwick said. “By prioritizing trust, transparency and the responsible use of technology, Chief Williams has created a culture in the department focused on continuous improvement and an exceptional level of service.”

Williams began his career with the city of Carlsbad in 1995. As police chief, Williams has become known for ushering in greater use of technology, increasing community collaboration and working with regional law enforcement agencies on solutions to today’s law enforcement challenges, according to department officials.

In 2020, he led Carlsbad’s response to Black Lives Matter demonstrations, working closely with organizers to create a safe and respectful environment, city officials said. He later collaborated with other regional law enforcement agencies on a model de-escalation policy that has since been adopted countywide.

Calderwood joined the Carlsbad Police Department 17 years ago and has served as its second-in-command for two years. She has hands-on experience in every aspect of law enforcement, including investigations, patrol and administration, city officials said.

In 2016, she was responsible for developing and supervising the department’s newly formed Crime Suppression Team, which pairs data analytics with on-the-ground intelligence to deploy department resources optimally.

“I am deeply honored to take on this new role, serving as police chief in the community where I grew up and where I first found my calling to serve,” Calderwood said. “I am looking forward to working with the community in this new capacity and leading the outstanding group of professionals that make up the Carlsbad Police Department.”

Calderwood, a La Costa Canyon High School graduate, earned a bachelor of arts in literature and writing at California State University San Marcos, as well as a master of science in administration.

According to city officials, in 2019, she became one of the less than 1% of law enforcement professionals in the nation to be selected to participate in the FBI National Academy.

Currently president of the California Peace Officers’ Association, Calderwood lives in Carlsbad with her husband, Carlsbad Fire Chief Michael Calderwood, and their two children.

She will be sworn in as police chief on April 9 and officially assume the role six days later.