Carlsbad police negotiate with person in distress

CARLSBAD — Carlsbad Police Department crisis negotiators have been talking for hours today to a person experiencing a mental health crisis who was believed to have a weapon.

Police responded to the scene at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday following reports of a person in distress in an office building parking lot on Loker Avenue West, according to Denise Ramirez of the CPD.

Businesses on Loker Avenue West from Palomar Airport Road to 2762 Loker Avenue West were temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution, Ramirez said.

As of 7:23 a.m. Friday, the situation had not changed and police negotiators were still at the scene.

