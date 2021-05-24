Carlsbad foundation’s Summer Adventure program starts next month

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated from its original version.

CARLSBAD — Summer is drawing near and for some elementary students, it’s time for the Carlsbad Educational Foundation’s annual Kids Care Summer Adventure program.

This year, the program has been revamped to include activities with a greater emphasis on STEAM-based curriculum, along with reading and writing.

Kids Care Area Manager Jennifer Rodriguez said the program is packed with fun daily activities to avoid the appearance of traditional school and encourage student engagement. The program, which will be held at Jefferson and Poinsettia elementary schools, is also aligned with the mission of the Carlsbad Unified School District, according to Rodriguez.

Kids Care Summer Adventure begins June 14 and runs through Aug. 20 and is open to any elementary student regardless of their home district.

“Throughout the entire camp, our activities link to one or more of those elements,” Rodriguez said. “That’s how we’re keeping the education inside the program. Half the time they won’t even know they’re learning, which keeps it exciting.”

KIds Care Summer Adventure is a 10-week program with a new theme every two weeks. For example, Rodriguez said one of the projects will be for kids to build a solar-powered pizza, while another is learning how to write a script and then act it out.

Rachel Tamayo, director of after-school programs at Carlsbad Educational Foundation, said one goal is to provide seven to eight activities per day and integrate those into the foundation’s educational directives. Additionally, the foundation was awarded an $18,000 grant from the Carlsbad Charitable Foundation for additional curriculum development, student materials, and staff training specifically designed to help kids catch up over the summer.

Tamayo said one of Carlsbad Educational Foundation’s priorities is to minimize learning loss over the summer, which is why the foundation is focusing on delivering a fun atmosphere.

“We’re making sure we’re focusing on minimizing the learning loss by focusing on reading, writing and math,” Tamayo said. “They’re going to have fun while they’re learning. Some of the biggest changes … is getting the staff more enthusiastic and helping hype up the students and daily challenges.”

Some of the themes include Wild Safari, which teaches kids about the animal kingdom; Waterpalooza, which educates campers about water and its ecosystem, and Big-Time Talent, which focuses on the performing arts, Rodriguez said.

The early-bird rate for the Kids Care Summer Adventure program is $199 per week by May 31 and $225 on or after June 1. The program runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more, call (760) 929-1555 or visit www.carlsbaded.org.