Spring Art & Wine Walk returns to The Forum Carlsbad

REGION — Springtime in Carlsbad brings a burst of color and creativity with the highly anticipated Art & Wine Walk from 3 to 6 p.m. on April 13 at The Forum Carlsbad, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center operated by Northwood Retail.

This beloved annual event promises a delightful fusion of art, wine and community spirit amidst the picturesque backdrop of this charming coastal town.

The Art & Wine Walk is a free event featuring an array of artistic expressions, including paintings, ceramics, photography and more. Guests are invited to explore the center to view artwork from visiting and local artists in participating shops and restaurants.

Attendees are also invited to stop by the Wine Garden near YETI for a special wine tasting presented by Jimbo’s, custom charcuterie cones from Mirabelle Charcuterie, and live acoustic music by the talented Christian Jules Taylor.

“We are thrilled to welcome the community to The Forum Carlsbad for this celebration of art and wine,” said Trish Pruitt, vice president of marketing for Northwood Retail. “The Spring Art & Wine Walk offers a unique opportunity for guests to meet and engage with local artists and fellow art and wine enthusiasts.

The Wine Garden, presented by Jimbo’s, will allow attendees to taste a variety of fine wines from around the world and locally brewed non-alcoholic beer. Guests must be 21 years old to enter the Wine Garden.

Representatives from Yering Station will serve Little Yering Chardonnay, a bright and vibrant selection with classic citrus notes of lemon and pink grapefruit, and Little Yering Pinot Noir, which finishes with briary spice and ripe cherry fruit.

Representatives from Zephyr will serve a Sauvignon Blanc, which expresses the ethereal, aromatic and structural flair of the Dillions Point Sub-Region in Marlborough, New Zealand. Massanois will serve Club 44 Mediterranee Rose, inspired by the French Riviera, with refreshing hints of summer strawberry, raspberry and juicy watermelon.

For guests craving a different selection of spirits, Melograno will provide samples of premium cocktails such as the Orange Blossom Martini, Melon Margarita, and Pomegranate Cosmopolitan. RationAle Brewing will also be on-site to provide samples of non-alcoholic craft beer.

Donations for The Flower Fields Foundation will be accepted at the event. The Foundation offers educational and enrichment programs for kids in schools, scouts and charter/academy programs.

Participating Tenants and Artists

YogaSix will offer a complimentary Flow Yoga class in the breezeway at 2 p.m.

ADORE Gallery will spotlight a variety of artwork by several featured artists.

Anthropologie will host award-winning artist and illustrator Yanina Cambareri.

Geppetto’s will let your creativity shine! Stop by to create a Lego buildable figure.

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams will feature unique pieces of resin-covered art by Just Because Resin Art.

Sedera will welcome modern print artist Ilana Dashe.

YETI will feature the coastal photography of Jeff Prior.

A variety of artwork

Angela Palacios’ (AP Color Paintings) love for nature is the guiding principle in the works of the Colombian artist, whose home studios are located in Encinitas and Oahu. She considers herself both a source of inspiration and a paradise. AP explores the theme of colorful beauty in nature through vivid contrasts and intends to bring joy and life to the viewer.

Gather Wild is a women-owned brand that sells creative, handcrafted home goods inspired by nature. Through foraging along beaches and trails, nature treasures are collected, pressed, and preserved to be artistically arranged in jewelry and home decor.

Inger Taylor is a contemporary abstract artist whose work is intended to evoke emotion. Every painting is an organic process that starts with a rough idea that takes on its own shape and feel.

Leticia Demeuse is a Brazilian fine artist living in California. Her abstract paintings elevate the energy and beauty of your home.

Jared Weintraub is a fine-art outdoor photographer whose work represents his love for the earth’s elements and natural formations. Jared’s pieces encompass ocean, alpine, and astrologically infused star-filled skies punctuated with unique lighting techniques.

Additional tenants and artists will be announced ongoing. Updated information is available here.

To learn more about The Forum Carlsbad and future events, visit theforumcarlsbad.com.