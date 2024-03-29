Solana Beach appoints new city manager

SOLANA BEACH — A new city manager was selected to hold Solana Beach’s top job this week out of a competitive pool of candidates, filling the seat left empty earlier this year by Greg Wade.

Alyssa Muto, who most recently served the city of San Diego as Director of Sustainability and Mobility, was unanimously confirmed as the new City Manager at the Solana Beach City Council’s March 27 meeting. Her role will be effective May 6.

“I am honored to join the City of Solana Beach and work alongside its dedicated staff and community members,” Muto said. “I look forward to building on Solana Beach’s reputation as a vibrant, sustainable community and collaborating with stakeholders to address the city’s most pressing challenges.”

In her six years of work for the City of San Diego, Muto held leadership roles in both the sustainability and mobility departments before leading the creation of one shared department.

She also oversaw the integration of various programs and initiatives, such as the launch of the Beach Bug circulator connecting the Mid-Coast Trolley Line to the beach and Mission Bay and the update to the city’s Climate Action Plan.

Muto has also held leadership positions in land use and planning, environmental consulting and project management. She graduated from San Diego State University, earning a bachelor’s in political science and a master’s in public administration.

“Alyssa Muto’s proven track record of strategic leadership and commitment to community engagement make her the ideal choice to lead Solana Beach into its next chapter,” said Mayor Lesa Heebner. “Her innovative approach to sustainability, mobility, and land use planning aligns perfectly with our city’s beach town values and vision for the future.”

Muto’s new role is bringing her back to her Solana Beach roots; she is a Torrey Pines graduate, and her first job was at Frogs Athletics Club, previously located just up the street from City Hall.

“It really feels like it’s coming full circle for me. I’m not sure I would have ever foreseen me standing here today as I graduated from Torrey Pines,” Muto said. “I’m really honored and appreciative and just truly excited to take on this role.”

Assistant City Manager Dan King will continue to serve as interim city manager until Muto’s start date. Muto’s annual base salary is set at $250,000, per her contract.