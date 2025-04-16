Cardano founder predicts Bitcoin surge to $250K by year-end

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson predicts that Bitcoin will reach $250,000 by the end of this year or next. Hoskinson gave numerous justifications for his bullish forecast in an interview with CNBC, including the rising acceptance of cryptocurrencies, US laws governing stablecoins, and the involvement of major IT firms. He noted that the market may stall for the next three to five months, but that speculative interest will drive prices higher for the next six to twelve months, beginning in late summer or early fall.

With this projection, Bitcoin holders need a secure crypto wallet now more than ever.

A secure web3-compatible wallet provides users with a simple and safe means to transact with digital assets on the blockchain ecosystem. It also secures private keys, which are like a passcode for crypto transactions, allowing users to enjoy spikes on Bitcoin especially if Hoskinson’s prediction comes true.

Hoskinson expresses his opinions just as Bitcoin bounces back from a sharp decline below $77,000 brought on by global anxiety over Trump’s tariff announcements. Last week, both digital asset and traditional capital markets were disturbed by the ambiguities within these levies and the subsequent trade war between the US and China.

Hoskinson, however, rejected the tariff scenario as inconsequential, stating that if trade tensions between the two countries are reduced, the entire economy will stabilize. Conflicts in China, Taiwan, and Eastern Europe, he believes, have brought attention to the importance of cryptocurrencies as a global solution.

In response to the increasing tariffs and market pressures, Trump moved to temporarily lower the tariff rate which pacified fears and caused Bitcoin to rise back above $82,000. Bitcoin has, however, fallen almost 24% since hitting a peak of $108,786 in January 2025.

Bitcoin still remains the dominant cryptocurrency (62.4% dominance) as of April 2025. Earlier in March 2025, President Trump signed an executive order to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. By this authority, the US Treasury will stockpile any Bitcoins forfeited by individuals and organizations who get into trouble with the law. So far, the US government has over 200,000 BTC in its reserves. To protect the industry, the US government will not buy or sell from its reserves. This is also meant to ensure the integrity of the system and avoid conflict of interest.

Hoskinson’s projection isn’t far-fetched. The US currently has the largest number of Bitcoin ATMs in the world (about 31,500). Additionally, a recent survey found that 28% of adults (approximately 65 million) own cryptocurrencies either in Bitcoin or alt coins.

As more and more individuals and institutions become familiar with crypto, they are likely to adopt Bitcoin as their first choice. This is especially true for institutional investors. Recently, major companies like Tesla, MicroStrategy, and Block (formerly Square) have been scooping up more of the king coin. Even traditional payment processor companies like Visa and Mastercard have joined the wagon, now allowing users to make seamless crypto transactions with their debit and credit cards.