Betting trends: Where do California teams rank in Vegas odds?

California is home to some of the biggest sports teams in history. Each is at a different part of the season with varied prospects. We look at their odds in the article below.

From the 49ers to the Lakers, California can provide a wealth of sporting giants. Yet not all these teams are faring well. When football teams thrive, soccer teams on the other side of the state can be struggling. If you take an interest in all Californian teams, then read on as we discuss where they all rank in Vegas odds.

San Francisco 49ers

At the time of writing, the 49ers are just preparing for the NFL draft. This could be a make or break for the team. Many of their star players are aging, with last year’s draft providing very little in the way of young talent. Last season it was easy to see how this impacted them, with so many injuries and players like George Kittle and Trent Williams all over 30.

Despite this, the team has still done well. They have been in four of the last six NFC championships, along with two of the last six Super Bowls. They must also be wary of a free agency exodus, as seen last season. Contractual obligations will play just as big a role as the action of the field.

The Los Angeles Lakers

At the time of writing, the Lakers are coming up to a big game against the Dallas Mavericks. However, it has been the rivalry against north Californian opponents The Warriors that has provided the most entertainment this year. In the December battle, Austin Reaves played a blinder, defending a blizzard of a comeback.

The Western Conference has been extremely competitive this year. With four basketball games left, the team is seeded third but could still miss the playoffs entirely. To put it in perspective, there are only two games separating the 3rd and 8th seeds.

The odds for the Lakers to win the championship are +1200, placing them even with the Warriors. Above this sits the Cavaliers, Celtics, and Thunder at the top. Even the most die-hard Lakers fan would find it hard to think they now genuinely have a chance of beating the top seed.

LA Galaxy

The start of the season has not been kind to LA Galaxy. Once a team that was on a perpetual winning streak, it seems their opponents have caught up and are staging a comeback. The soccer team has been winless through its first six games of the season. Despite having a record six MLS cup wins to its name as of last season, a defeat to Orlando City gave them the worst starts for any MLS team in history.

A lack of depth in the squad has shown. Injuries have played a factor, and major players like Dejan Joveljić and Mark Delgado caused further problems. Never a defensive side, the team has always relied on sheer attacking power to get through. Yet with this gone, the cracks are showing and the team is leaking goals. Tactically, they are all over the place, without pace and direction.

Even a rumored move by Kevin De Bruyne to the team seems a little too late. The odds currently place them at +850. This is behind LAFC and a resplendent Inter Miami, who are firing on all cylinders.

Los Angeles Dodgers

After four decades, the Dodgers finally clinched a full-season championship. In the offseason, a spree of free agent signings has taken place in an attempt to make them one of the most robust baseball teams in history. It is hoped this depth can hedge against the playoffs.

A few weeks in, and this depth is paying off. There have been numerous injuries in the squad. From slips in the shower to stomach issues, injury has not been kind. This depth has kept them winning despite high-profile absences. They started the first eight games undefeated, and are still doing good despite some away defeats.

Despite it being early days, the odds look good. By a long margin, they are +250 to repeat their win. The next contenders the Yankees are even further away at +850 showing just how far in front they are.

Sport plays a huge part in the wide and varied state that is California. From baseball to soccer, there is always something going on. If you want to make a wager, make sure to do it at a properly reviewed and ranked website.