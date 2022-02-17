Canyon Crest Academy wins Garibaldi Bowl

Above, Canyon Crest High School winners of this year’s Garibaldi Bowl include, from left, clockwise, Andrew Kuang, Emily Zhang, Mason Holmes, Shrey Goel and Andrew Zhang.

CARMEL VALLEY — A team of sharp students from Canyon Crest Academy – Andrew Kuang, Emily Zhang, Andrew Zhang, Mason Holmes and Shrey Goel – brought home the top prize from the Garibaldi Bowl, Feb. 12. The Bowl is a regional ocean science academic competition that is part of the National Ocean Sciences Bowl.

The Canyon Crest team will join winners from 21 other regional bowls in May for the virtual NOSB Finals. The team is coached by Mary Holmes.

The Garibaldi bowl, hosted by the University of San Diego was held virtually, testing students’ knowledge of ocean science disciplines through buzzer-style, multiple-choice questions and open-ended team challenge questions.

In addition to testing their general knowledge about ocean-STEM, this year’s competitors needed to understand the complex role the ocean plays in regulating climate as well as how climate change manifests in the ocean and what opportunities ocean-STEM could offer to mitigate the impacts of climate change. For this year’s competition theme, Climate Change: Ocean Science and Solutions, students have had to go beyond learning about just the mechanics of ocean circulation patterns or sea level rise and into how that information can lead to new offshore wind turbines or inform coastal adaptation decisions.

For more information about NOSB, visit nosb.org.