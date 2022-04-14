Build NCC Project looks toward partial completion in spring 2022

Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC are working towards the completion of several major milestone projects throughout North County including bike and pedestrian paths, sound walls, Carpool/HOV Lanes, and environmental restorations.

On March 23, 2022, the new Carpool/HOV Lanes on Interstate 5 (I-5) from Lomas Santa Fe Drive in the city of Solana Beach to Palomar Airport Road in the City of Carlsbad officially opened in both directions completing nine new miles of Carpool/HOV Lanes.

After more than five years of joint agency collaboration, these new lanes aim to improve traffic flow and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC encourage motorists to opt for carpooling opportunities to reduce single occupancy vehicles on the highway. You can learn more and explore carpooling opportunities at iCommuteSD.com/Carpool.

Along with these highway improvements is the construction of three sound walls in Encinitas and Carlsbad, to abate noise for nearby residents. The Saxony, Harbor Point, and Altamira sound walls feature a mix of masonry and transparent acrylic paneling to preserve residents’ views without subjecting them to increased noise from the highway.

Enhancing active transportation options and connecting our growing region is another priority for Build NCC. By June 2022, cyclists and pedestrians will have access to new paths along Manchester Avenue near the I-5 intersection, an extension of the Solana Hills Trail, the bike and pedestrian suspension bridge over the San Elijo Lagoon, and a bike path along I-5 connecting Manchester Avenue to Birmingham Drive.

By providing new paths, lanes, and trails, Caltrans and SANDAG aim to promote active transportation as a safe and reliable transportation option for all.

Since the construction of Build NCC began in 2017, our crews have been hard at work with highway, bike, and environmental improvements, now it’s time to celebrate! In early summer, Caltrans and SANDAG will invite you to join in on the fun and walk, ride, or roll on our new active transportation improvements. Look out for an invitation to come, and we hope to see you at our community celebration!

Learn more and sign up for updates at KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/BuildNCC.