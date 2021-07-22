Build NCC adds pedestrian, bike improvements

The Caltrans and SANDAG North Coast Corridor (NCC) Program is a balanced set of transportation, environmental, and coastal access projects designed to improve the quality of life for residents, create a more robust local and regional economy for the future, and enhance the coastal environment.

Build NCC is the first phase of construction in Solana Beach, Encinitas, and Carlsbad. Since the project broke ground in 2016, the Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC team has been hard at work on numerous pedestrian and bike improvements throughout the North Coast Corridor.

The significant progress to date is moving the region closer toward the goal of realizing the SANDAG “5 Big Moves” framework and the creation of a complete corridor that delivers a diverse set of multimodal transportation choices.

The $870 million Build NCC project includes $195 million in funding from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) and $322 million in TransNet funding.

The new pedestrian bridge is currently under construction, suspended below the San Elijo Lagoon highway bridge. Build NCC construction crews have prepared and completed the groundwork and kicked off the initial installation of the falsework, a temporary working platform to allow construction of this pedestrian bridge.

Once complete, the pedestrian bridge will connect access to the lagoon’s seven miles of trails and make it safer and more convenient to walk, bike, or scooter throughout the North Coast Corridor.

The pedestrian bridge will improve coastal access and corridor connectivity, providing additional north-south and east-west routes.

Additional bike and pedestrian improvements along the North Coast Corridor include the North Coast Bike Trail, and a separated bike/pedestrian path at the Interstate 5 (I-5) interchange at Santa Fe Drive and Encinitas Boulevard. On Manchester Avenue in Encinitas, a Class II bike lane is under construction.

A Class II bike lane is designated with striping along a street which allows for safer rides for people biking.

This bike lane is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2021. Like the suspending bridge, these enhancements will also help to play a vital role in extending pedestrian and bike access throughout the corridor.

Each of these bike and pedestrian improvements are a crucial component to Phase 1 of the North Coast Corridor Program. Residents can expect each of these projects to be completed by 2022.

About Build NCC

Build NCC is a collaborative effort between the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), Caltrans, and the United States Department of Transportation.

The first phase of construction is in the cities of Solana Beach, Encinitas, and Carlsbad as part of the North Coast Corridor Program. Build NCC includes extending the existing Carpool/High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) Lane on I-5 in each direction from Lomas Santa Fe Drive to State Route 78, double tracking the rail line and replacing the highway and rail bridges at the San Elijo Lagoon, restoring the San Elijo Lagoon, and constructing nearly seven miles of new bike and pedestrian trails. Construction on Build NCC began in early 2017 and will be complete by 2022.