Brand new coastal cottages coming to Encinitas

Construction is underway, and sales will begin this fall on a limited collection of 14 coastal cottages in Encinitas. East Cove Cottages by Warmington Residential, a new home builder with roots in Encinitas, is located at McKinnon and Santa Fe, just about a mile and a half from the water.

This new neighborhood offers one- and two-story single-family detached homes with charming architecture, family-friendly floorplans, design-curated interiors, premium finishes, backyard hardscape and landscape, and many efficiency features, including energy star appliances, tankless water heater, and a SunPower solar electric system. Other exceptional features at East Cove Cottages are spacious, open floorplans, entertainers’ kitchens with sophisticated Italian-crafted Bertazzoni stainless steel appliances, and a suite of expandable smart home automation powered by Amazon Alexa.

Included solar is an exciting and modern benefit of owning a brand-new home at East Cove Cottages. By converting sunlight to electricity, solar has the potential to save homeowners hundreds of dollars in utility costs each month.*

Each of the 14 homesites at East Cove Cottages has individual nuances that make it unique and the neighborhood as a whole wonderfully eclectic.

No two homesites, floorplans, or design-curated interior packages are alike, so choosing a home is exciting and fun! Prospective buyers may take virtual tours and explore every homesite with floorplan and included design details at eastcovecottages.com.

The model homes at East Cove Cottages will open for touring this fall. Warmington’s choice lender is scheduling financing conversation appointments for those who would like an opportunity to purchase a home when sales begin later this year. Prices will start from the mid-$1 millions.

A VIP interest list is now forming. Visit eastcovecottages.com for information or text/call Crystal at 760.263.6799 to have your name added.

“East Cove Cottages presents such an incredible opportunity to own a home in Encinitas that is state-of-the-art in every way, low maintenance and ready to enjoy from day one,” said Sylvia Rose, sales representative at East Cove Cottages. “We’ve compared and can say there is no better value for a new home this close to the water. Don’t miss it!”

The Warmington group of companies has been building new homes since 1926 and has roots in San Diego County, having crafted homes in some of the area’s most beautiful neighborhoods. This includes Scripps Ranch, Santaluz, Aviara, and La Costa, and in the communities of Encinitas, Carlsbad, Oceanside, and San Marcos.

*Quoted monthly savings is an estimated average of utility electricity savings. Your monthly bill will vary based on actual energy usage. No minimum monthly savings is implied or guaranteed.