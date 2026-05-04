Boy sustains life-threatening injuries in Carmel Valley e-bike crash

CARMEL VALLEY— A 12-year-old boy riding an e-bike sustained life-threatening injuries this weekend after colliding with a car in Carmel Valley, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The crash occurred in the 5500 block of Del Mar Heights Road about 5:40 p.m. Saturday, when the boy attempted to make a left turn from the westbound bike lane onto southbound Old Carmel Valley Road and was struck by the front passenger side of a Tesla, police said.

The boy, whose name was not released, suffered a fractured collarbone and multiple brain bleeds requiring surgery, police said.

A 64-year-old man driving a 2023 Tesla Model Y westbound in the No. 1 lane of Del Mar Heights Road was not injured. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, police said.

The San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division is investigating the collision. Anyone with information was urged to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.