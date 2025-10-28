As people throughout North San Diego County spend more time watching TV and reading books, their choices are beginning to reflect a larger shift. A growing number are picking stories that were not made in the U.S. According to a survey of 2,000 regular readers, Americans are now consuming more than 50% more international content than they were five years ago.

Almost half of the TV shows (48%) and books (46%) people now consume are made outside the country. Many don’t even realize it. When asked, 64% guessed that “The Office” was originally an American show, even though it first aired in the UK.

Taste in Gaming Reflects the Same Shift

The trend goes far beyond the typical picks: film, books, and music. Gaming habits have begun to reflect this move as well. More and more players are now playing international games, even in smaller categories. Some titles, such as Love and Deepspace, developed overseas, have found strong followings in the U.S. despite being rooted in different cultures and storytelling styles.

Global Stories Are Now Mainstream

People in North County aren’t just watching foreign content—they’re starting to expect it. With so many streaming services now offering TV shows from all over the world, international productions have become easier to access.

A few years ago, content from outside the U.S. made up less than 10% of what viewers watched. By 2021, that number had doubled. Platforms like Netflix and Disney+ now invest heavily in shows made in other countries. In fact, 38% of Netflix’s upcoming titles are in a language other than English.

Shows such as Lupin from France or Squid Game from South Korea have proven that American audiences will follow stories that go beyond borders. These programs now appear on most “top 10” lists across multiple regions, including the U.S. Even a show like Shōgun, which was filmed in Japan and streamed in the U.S., has pulled in more than 1.6 billion minutes of watch time.

More than Just TV: Books, Music, and Film Follow Suit

This shift isn’t limited to screens. Books written by international authors are also becoming more common on American shelves. Nearly 46% of readers now say they regularly read books that were originally published abroad.

Titles such as All Quiet on the Western Front and Like Water for Chocolate have long been part of the reading mix, though many readers didn’t realize their origins. More than two-thirds had no idea The Parent Trap was adapted from a foreign story.

In music, the change is just as clear. A recent report found that 12 of the 25 top global pop stars in early 2025 came from outside the U.S. and U.K. Songs in Korean, Spanish, and French now compete on equal footing with English-language hits. Music streaming charts reflect this, showing a steady drop in the share of English-language songs in the top 10 rankings since 2021.

Are U.S. Viewers Still Looking Outward?

Despite the strong interest in foreign entertainment, most Americans still don’t consume much international news. A survey from SmartNews found that 71% spend less than 30 minutes a day on foreign coverage. Nearly a quarter don’t consume any at all.

When they do, they prefer to watch it on TV. The BBC was ranked the most trusted source, followed by CNN and Fox News. Social media has become the most common way people come across international stories. But even then, the interest mostly centers on entertainment, not world events.

The gap between entertainment choices and news consumption is growing. Audiences want content that speaks to them emotionally, but they don’t always seek out the stories shaping life in those same countries.

What This Shift Means for North County and Beyond

In North County, as in much of the country, this growing openness to international stories reflects a clear pattern. The mix of content has changed. More people are reading translated novels, listening to music in different languages, and watching shows that were once considered “niche.”

It doesn’t mean local content has lost its place, but global options are now part of the regular mix. From TV screens to playlists to gaming platforms, people across the region are choosing stories and experiences that come from across the world. What used to be rare is now part of everyday. It’s not just a trend. It’s becoming normal.