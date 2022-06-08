Assistance League delivers $2,500 scholarships

NORTH COUNTY — The Assistance League of North Coast celebrated the recipients of the $60,000 in scholarships the non-profit group awarded in 2022. Each of 22 North County high school seniors received awards of $2,500. One additional recipient received a $5,000 dollar award to assist with her goal of becoming a teacher.
Scholarship winners included:
- Rancho Buena Vista – $2,500 each to Jennifer Galan and Kenneth Morales
- Carlsbad High School – Meredith Fellows Future Teacher Award of $5,000 to Wendy Savalza, and $2,500 each to Hector Jeronimo, Josephine Dominguez, Samantha Romero and Elissa Otto.
- Sage Creek High School – STEM/Business Award of $2,500 to Sofia Miracco and $2,500 each to Frida Ayala, Vania Duran.
- Mission Vista High School – $2,500 each to Stevin Latimer and Dana Marie Flinn.
- Oceanside High School – STEM/Business award of $2,500 to Andrea Ortiz Lopez and $2,500 each to Jazmin Berenice Ruiz and Ariele Campo.
- El Camino High School – $2,500 each to Diana Infante, Mycah Gutierrez and Kaitlyn Puletasi-Ena.
- Vista High School – $2,500 each to Robert Villejo, Cassandra Hayes and Matthew Draves.
- Raymond Murray High School – $2,500 to Molly Loaiza.
- North County Trade Tech High School – $2,500 to Noah Bailey.
Funding for these 23 scholarships came from revenue generated by the ALNC Thrift Shop, at 1816F Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, along with grants and donations from local businesses.