Assistance League delivers $2,500 scholarships

NORTH COUNTY — The Assistance League of North Coast celebrated the recipients of the $60,000 in scholarships the non-profit group awarded in 2022. Each of 22 North County high school seniors received awards of $2,500. One additional recipient received a $5,000 dollar award to assist with her goal of becoming a teacher.

Scholarship winners included:

Funding for these 23 scholarships came from revenue generated by the ALNC Thrift Shop, at 1816F Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, along with grants and donations from local businesses.