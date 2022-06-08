The Coast News Group
scholarship winners
Lois Martyns and Oceanside High School graduating scholarship winners. 
Carlsbad Cities Oceanside Vista

Assistance League delivers $2,500 scholarships

by staff35

NORTH COUNTY — The Assistance League of North Coast celebrated the recipients of the $60,000 in scholarships the non-profit group awarded in 2022.  Each of 22 North County high school seniors received awards of $2,500. One additional recipient received a $5,000 dollar award to assist with her goal of becoming a teacher.

Scholarship winners included:

Funding for these 23 scholarships came from revenue generated by the ALNC Thrift Shop, at 1816F Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, along with grants and donations from local businesses.

 

 

 

 

PinLinkedIn

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Editorial staff writers and reporters for The Coast News.

Leave a Comment