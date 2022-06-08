Annual Day of Giving is your chance to help twice as many animals

San Diego is already one of the safest and best places for animals thanks to the compassion and generosity of people who support the lifesaving work of San Diego Humane Society.

But every day, more and more animals who need help arrive at the doors of the organization’s campuses in Oceanside, Escondido, Ramona, El Cajon and San Diego. That’s why San Diego Humane Society is calling for broad community support for their annual Day of Giving on June 30.

Day of Giving is an annual fundraising movement that unites our entire community to make an impact for animals in need by supporting the lifesaving programs that give a second chance to more than 40,000 animals this year and ensure that San Diego County can Stay at Zero with no euthanasia of healthy and treatable animals.

Making Day of Giving even more special, Dr. Charles and Mrs. Carol Baum have generously offered to match all donations received before June 30 — up to $50,000.

“With this match in place, every dollar given to San Diego Humane Society is worth twice as much and will allow us to help more animals and the people who love them,” said Brian Daugherty, SVP & Chief of Philanthropy & Communications at San Diego Humane Society. “Whether stray pets, injured or orphaned wildlife, or animals rescued from dangerous environments, Day of Giving is designed to inspire compassion and create a more humane San Diego for all animals.”

You can contribute to Day of Giving in many ways:

Giving on or before June 30 ensures your gift will be matched dollar for dollar up to $50,000, doubling your impact.

You can create your own Facebook fundraiser for San Diego Humane Society, and Purina will match all funds raised up to $15,000.

Purchase limited-edition swag and proceeds will support Day of Giving efforts. You can also support businesses that are donating a portion of their proceeds for animals.

Your business can become an official Day of Giving partner.

Spread the word by using the hashtag #sddayofgiving.

Join San Diego Humane Society’s team of volunteer foster families and provide much-needed temporary shelter to animals awaiting adoption.

Support raised through Day of Giving provides animals in our community with safe shelter, lifesaving veterinary care, protection from cruelty and neglect, rescue during natural disasters and emergency situations and so much more.

For more information, visit sddayofgiving.org, and be sure to like San Diego Humane Society’s Facebook page and follow them on Instagram to catch all of the Day of Giving festivities happening on June 30.