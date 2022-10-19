Carlsbad Music Festival returns for its 18th year on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. This year’s one-day, all-ages festival runs from 1 to 9 p.m. at St. Michael’s by-the-Sea and is led by new managing director Ahmed Dents. The outdoor festival will feature headliner Monophonics, the psychedelic soul, six-member band with lead singer Kelly Finnigan.

In addition, there will be five local San Diego bands presented: Son of Kane (Blues), Chunky Hustle Brass Band (New Orleans Brass Band), Whitney Shay (Blues), Mitchum Yacoub (Afrobeat) and Sabrosas Latin Orquesta (Salsa). Carlsbad Music Festival was founded in 2003 by musician and former artistic director Matt McBane.

Dents, who also serves as the associate artistic director at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center in Carlsbad, which will open in December 2022, said, “It is an honor to be working in Carlsbad and deeply involved in the music and arts scene here.”

Dents continued, “I am very excited for the return of the festival this year. I look forward to seeing the smiling faces of all the attendees come together and enjoy the ‘adventurous music by the beach’ with this year’s outstanding lineup of artists.”

Also joining the festival behind the scenes is music industry talent buyer, Steve Kader. “I’ve been a fan of the festival and its eclectic and innovative programming for many years, I’m happy to be on board,” said Kader.

Current Carlsbad Music Festival board of directors’ president Bryan Meathe commented, “Carlsbad Music Festival has been a treasured and integral part of the vibrant Carlsbad Village arts and cultural landscape for 18 years. We look forward to its continued growth and momentum through more frequent live opportunities and engaging community outreach.”

Ticket prices are:

$35 General Admission

$125 VIP includes complimentary snacks, beverages, viewing balcony, private restrooms

$150 VIP w/reserved parking

Children 12 & under free admission (each child must have ticket)

There will be a beer garden on-site and food trucks will be available with admission.

For more information, visit www.carlsbadmusicfestival.org