A servant leader with strategic vision

As the dynamics of the North San Diego County real estate market continue to change, one thing remains consistent, and that is the visionary leadership of North San Diego County REALTORS® Chief Executive Officer Tommy Thompson.

With more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, Tommy Thompson has served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the North San Diego County REALTORS® since 2018. He has been an integral part of the North San Diego County REALTORS® rise to industry leadership through exceptional service, employee engagement, community support, and responsible financial management.

In four years as the CEO of the North San Diego County REALTORS®, Tommy Thompson has displayed the essential traits of a remarkable leader.

He sees leadership as an opportunity to serve others and is the perfect example of a servant leader. Leadership is about bringing out the best in others, which he unfailingly strives to do. His tireless efforts and investment in his team, not only sets the tone, but inspires them to be their personal and professional best. This has led to creating a strong team culture that supports a thriving organization.

Tommy Thompson’s strategic vision for the association has also led to tremendous growth. North San Diego County REALTORS® is now one of the largest REALTOR® associations in Southern California, with more than 6,000 professional members.

The association currently operates multiple in-person locations and maintains a vibrant online presence. North San Diego REALTORS® can use the Carlsbad Hub on the 5 and the Rancho Bernardo Hub on the 15, as well as have 24/7 online access to products.

These two strategically-located hubs and online services are designed to provide increased access and convenience to association members and ensure that real estate professionals can best serve the growing communities in North San Diego County.

With Tommy Thompson’s leadership, the North San Diego County REALTORS® has expanded member education classes and events to enhance the skillset and professionalism of its members. These courses are now offered in person as well as online for the member’s convenience.

In addition to leading the North San Diego REALTORS®, his passion for service extends beyond his professional role and he enjoys volunteering and regularly supports organizations including the Oceanside Heritage Park Village and Museum, Gary Sinise Foundation – San Diego County Chapter, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Boys & Girls Club – Vista, Interfaith Rotation Shelter Program – North San Diego County and South Orange County Economic Partnership.

It is thanks to his professional service-minded approach and visionary leadership that Tommy Thompson has been recently named a finalist for the 2022 San Diego Business Journal’s CEO of the Year. North San Diego County REALTORS® Board of Directors and Staff congratulate Tommy Thompson on this well-deserved distinction.

Because of his leadership efforts, he has not only earned this well-deserved recognition but also the respect and gratitude of those for who and with whom he serves.