A garden grows in South Oceanside at The Plot

Jessica and Davin Waite are on a mission.

The couple’s vision for the backyard, surrounding alley and side street of The Plot restaurant in Oceanside is to “transform a stretch of a community lane into garden beds where our neighbors can pick vegetables for their dinner,” said Jessica Waite, co-owner of The Plot.

This concept is an extension of a kitchen vegetable garden that began on Oceanside Boulevard at Davin’s sushi restaurant, Wrench and Roden.

When they began their new project at The Plot, the pair knew they wanted the food to be plant-based and vegan. That means the chefs had to be creative with their menus and have plenty of vegetables nearby to work with.

Setting up the garden plots

Jessica enlisted the help of Bianca Bonilla, founder of Oceanside-based Botanical Community Development Initiatives (Plants, People and Community), to help create the garden beds that began just outside of the restaurant.

Starting with a few beds interspersed between the serving tables a few years ago, Davin and his staff of chefs eagerly harvested the vegetables that Bianca, Jessica and he had cultivated.

The 1,000-square-foot growing space, which once was a parking lot, is now cultivated by Jessica, Davin and the entire team. The initial space has burst forth into the alley and Tremont Street, so that the neighbors can be a part of this exciting regenerative urban garden.

“I want all of our neighbors to be able to connect to our vision, so moms and dads, children and interested singles can stop by and sample our produce,” Jessica said. “Everyone should have the ability to grow their own food, and be part of a vibrant ecosystem which can thrive right here in Oceanside.”

Now, an exciting nonprofit project

Recently, The Plot Garden Project was formalized as a nonprofit to expand its work. This structure will enable the group to pursue grants, partnerships and resources to support educational work and special events.

The status will also allow the group to accept donations from organizations such as Oceanside Waste Management and Epic Gardens, as well as from individuals and businesses. Check out @theplotgardenproject on Instagram for further details about upcoming events.

The kitchen creates from the garden

Head Chef Davin and his staff use all the food that they work so hard to grow, and each staff member visits the beds before creating the daily menu. Chef Travis Roe explains his creative uses of the most productive vegetable, kale: “We have so much kale that we had to come up with new ways to prepare it. We now have a Farmer’s Salad, Kale Chips and Kale Vegetable Stew that allow our guests to experience this vegetable in all its glory.”

Chef Davin creates his stock each day with a full repertoire of the greens in the beds.

“We also use our unusual herbs such as the Bouillon plant and rau ram to add a healthful anti-oxidant to the broth. I also smoke many of our vegetables, such as mushrooms and eggplant, to give it that funky taste everyone craves when they are not eating meat,” Davin said.

Tasting menu and classes

To experience the full range of vegan specialties, Chef Davin suggests trying a seasonal tasting menu featuring Carrot Terrine, King Trumpet Mushroom, Turnip Hot Pot and Sourdough Pancakes. Roe and Jared Wood will host classes on fermentation and sourdough breadmaking. Check The Plot’s Facebook page for future dates.

The restaurant is located at 1733 S. Coast Hwy., Oceanside. Phone: 442-266-8200. The Plot is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with takeout available.

Jano Nightingale is a Master Gardener and horticulturist who teaches vegetable gardening classes at the Carlsbad Senior Center. Contact her at [email protected] for upcoming classes and consultations.