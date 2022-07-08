30-for-30 Quiz: Sports by the numbers

It’s all about the numbers. Numbers matter in almost every aspect of life and identify our favorite sports stars and athletes. Take this 30-for-30 quiz on famous athletes’ jersey numbers. How many can you name correctly (without Google)?

1. Walter Payton (NFL)

2. Michael Jordan (NBA)

3. Dale Earnhardt (NASCAR)

4. Brett Favre (NFL)

5. Bill Russell (NBA)

6. Babe Ruth (MLB)

7. Derek Jeter (MLB)

8. Wilt Chamberlin (NBA)

9. Bart Starr (NFL)

10. Tony Gwynn (MLB)

11. Gordy Howe (NHL)

12. Barry Sanders (NFL)

13. Jerome Bettis (NFL)

14. Mike Trout (MLB)

15. Jackie Robinson (MLB)

16. Lionel Messi (Soccer)

17. Gayle Sayers (NFL)

18. Jimmie Johnson (NASCAR)

19. Mickey Mantle (MLB)

20. Joe Montana (NFL)

21. Roberto Clemente (MLB)

22. Phillip Rivers (NFL)

23. Lou Gehrig (MLB)

24 Eric Dickerson (NFL)

25. Hank Aaron (MLB)

26. Wayne Gretzky (NHL)

27. Lance Alworth (NFL)

28. David Robinson (NBA)

29. Peyton Manning (NFL)

30. Magic Johnson (NBA)

Answers: 1.(34) 2.(23) 3.(3) 4.(4) 5.(6) 6.(3) 7.(2) 8.(13) 9.(15) 10.(19) 11.(9) 12.(20) 13.(36) 14.(27) 15.(42) 16.(10) 17.(40) 18.(48) 19.(7) 20.(16) 21.(21) 22.(17) 23.(4) 24.(29) 25.(44) 26.(99) 27.(19) 28.(50) 29.(18) 30.(32)