Winner named in Encinitas Rotary Club speech contest

Ximena Yanez, a freshman at San Dieguito Academy, won the Encinitas Rotary Club 4-Way Speech Contest on Feb. 23, held at the Encinitas Historical Society’s Historic 1883 Schoolhouse.

Yanez will reprise her speech on March 24 when she competes with the winners of other Rotary Clubs’ 4-Way Speech Contest.

Winner Yanez’s speech presented the benefits of being bilingual and multicultural, and addressed Rotary’s guiding principles: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?