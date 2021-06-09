Legal Notices, June 11, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM and Friday 7:30 AM TO 4:30 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: El Camino Square Improvements; CASE NUMBER: DR-003591-2020; FILING DATE: January 3, 2020; APPLICANT: Encinitas Square, LLC; LOCATION: 191 N El Camino Real (APN: 259-121-32-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for an Administrative Design Review Permit for exterior façade improvements to an existing commercial center and updates to the existing sign program; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the General Commercial (GC) Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301(a), which exempts interior and exterior alterations. STAFF CONTACT: Laurie Winter, Associate Planner, 760-633-2717, [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Brown and Vega Lot Line Adjustment; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-3856-2020; BADJ-003857-2020; and CDPNF-003858-2020 FILING DATE: June 29, 2020; APPLICANT: Lindsay Brown, Rory Nell Brown and Brandon Vega,; LOCATION: 1586 Gascony Road and 1601 Burgundy Road (APNs: 254-173-02 and 254-173-37); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a Boundary Adjustment and Coastal Development Permit to transfer 4,384 square feet from the property at 1601 Burgundy Road to the property at 1586 Gascony Road; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project sites are located within in the Rural Residential 2 (RR2) Zone, and within the Cultural, Special Study, and Coastal Overlay Zones.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15305(a), which exempts minor alterations in land use limitations in areas with an average slope of less than 20 percent which do not result in any changes in land use or density such as a minor lot line adjustments not resulting in the creation of any new parcel.; STAFF CONTACT: Daniela Trujillo Rodriguez, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2697 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:30 PM ON MONDAY, JUNE 21, 2021 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Item 1 is not located within the Coastal Zone. Item 2 is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 06/11/2021 CN 25471

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM and Friday 7:30 AM TO 4:30 PM NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON AN ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PURSUANT TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA EXECUTIVE ORDERS AND AMENDED COUNTY HEALTH ORDERS, MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL ONLY BE ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: to submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. If the comment is not related to an agenda item, indicate oral communication in the subject line. All e-mail comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the zoning administrator and made a part of the official record. Please note, e-mail comments received prior to the meeting will no longer be read at the meeting. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (INCLUDING ORAL COMMUNICATIONS, AND COMMENTS RELATED TO CONSENT CALENDAR ITEMS AND ACTION ITEMS): to provide public comment during the meeting, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to join the administrative hearing meeting webinar. You do not need to register to watch but must register if you wish to speak. Members of the public will not be shown on video; they will be able to watch and listen, and to speak when called upon. Each speaker is allowed three (3) minutes to address the zoning administrator. Please be aware that the zoning administrator has the authority to reduce equally each speaker’s time to accommodate a larger number of speakers. All comments are subject to the same rules as would otherwise govern speaker comments at the meeting. Speakers are asked to be respectful and courteous. Please address your comments to the zoning administrator and avoid personal attacks against members of the public, zoning administrator, and city staff. To register to speak at this meeting, go to the Agenda for this meeting found on the City’s website at: https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Agendas-Webcasts . A link will be provided at the time of agenda posting for registering to speak. PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021 AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS PROJECT NAME: Parks Addition and Remodel; CASE NUMBER: Multi-002759-2018; DR-002760-2018; CDPNF-002761-2018 (18-258 ADR/CDP); FILING DATE: December 3, 2018; APPLICANT: John Parks; LOCATION: 227 Fifth Street (APN: 258-041-15-00, -02); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A public hearing to consider a request for an Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to construct a 247-square foot addition; a new carport, deck, façade improvements and other exterior improvements to a condominium unit.; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in R-11 Zone and the Coastal Commission appeal jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301(e)(1) which exempts minor alteration of existing private structures that does not increase more than 50 percent of the floor area of the structures before the addition, or 2,500 square feet, whichever is less. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Senior Planner, 760-633-2718, [email protected] PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 06/11/2021 CN 25470

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS North Coast Highway 101 Streetscape Pedestrian Crossing Traffic Signals: At North Court – Project CS17E, and At Diana Street – Project CS20H Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the online bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on June 16, 2021. Bid results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Installation of pedestrian signals, ADA curb ramps and appurtenant items at the intersections of North Coast Highway 101 and North Court, and North Coast Highway 101 and Diana Street, in the City of Encinitas. Engineer’s Estimate – $820,000 (Base Bid) DBE Goal: 12% LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids will be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE AND ENFORCEMENT COMPLIANCE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. The Prevailing Wage Determination for this project is 2021-1. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. The project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for full bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, PE Acting City Engineer DATE: 6/1/21 . END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 06/04/2021, 06/11/2021 CN 25447

T.S. No.: 2020-01340-CA A.P.N.: 162-030-71-10 Property Address: 432 EDGEHILL LANE #10, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/13/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: RODNEY A DURHAM, unmarried man Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 09/21/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0673225 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 07/16/2021 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 143,522.69 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 432 EDGEHILL LANE #10, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 162-030-71-10 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 143,522.69. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2020-01340-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-976-3916, or visit this internet website https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079 , using the file number assigned to this case 2020-01340-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: March 29, 2021 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 06/11/2021, 06/18/2021, 06/25/2021 CN 25460

T.S. No.: 2020-00496-CA A.P.N.: 105-760-15-00 Property Address: 2600 JALNA LANE, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/15/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: EDNA KUFFOUR, A SINGLE WOMEN Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 08/23/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0600619 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 07/16/2021 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 621,294.85 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2600 JALNA LANE, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 105-760-15-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 621,294.85. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2020-00496-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-976-3916, or visit this internet website https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079 , using the file number assigned to this case 2020-00496-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: May 10, 2021 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 06/11/2021, 06/18/2021, 06/25/2021 CN 25459

T.S. No.: 2019-01665-CA A.P.N.: 185-391-01-00 Property Address: 28421 AERIE ROAD, VALLEY CENTER, CA 92082 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/18/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Richard E Parks, II and Tonya Hammond-Parks, husband and wife as community Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 09/01/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0833568 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 07/30/2021 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 276,884.85 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 28421 AERIE ROAD, VALLEY CENTER, CA 92082 A.P.N.: 185-391-01-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 276,884.85. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-01665-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-976-3916, or visit this internet website https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079 , using the file number assigned to this case 2019-01665-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: April 27, 2021 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 06/11/2021, 06/18/2021, 06/25/2021 CN 25458

T.S. No.: 2017-01495-CA A.P.N.: 146-310-27-00 Property Address: 3209 Spring Brook Court, Oceanside, CA 92054 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/18/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Christine Alison Bennett, a Single Woman Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 01/30/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0068204 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 08/04/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 975,304.14 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3209 Spring Brook Court, Oceanside, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 146-310-27-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 975,304.14. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-01495-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866)-960-8299, or visit this internet website http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx , using the file number assigned to this case 2017-01495-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: May 21, 2021 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 06/11/2021, 06/18/2021, 06/25/2021 CN 25457

T.S. No. 095549-CA APN: 166-380-11-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/26/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 7/12/2021 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/2/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0700295 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: DOUGLAS E GUDGEON AND PENELOPE J GUDGEON, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2939 LINDA DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $284,827.09 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM , using the file number assigned to this case 095549-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com , using the file number assigned to this case 095549-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 928056_095549-CA 06/11/2021, 06/18/2021, 06/25/2021 CN 25456

BATCH: AFC-3006 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 7/2/2021 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, CURRENT OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 100793 31134D 31134D 311 34 147-264-38-34 RANDY R. RODRIGUEZ AND MELISSA A. RODRIGUEZ AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY 12/18/2020 1/28/2021 2021-0066528 3/2/2021 2021-0160830 $10038.06 100794 20346B 20346B 203 46 147-264-14-46 LINDA MARGARET ASHE A MARRIED WOMAN 12/18/2020 1/28/2021 2021-0066528 3/2/2021 2021-0160830 $8892.02 100795 21050D 21050D 210 50 147-264-21-50 GARY D. BAETZ AND DIANE J. BAETZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/18/2020 1/28/2021 2021-0066528 3/2/2021 2021-0160830 $7466.53 100796 20512G 20512G 205 12 147-264-16-12 EVERETTE A. JAMES TRUSTEE OF THE JAMES REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MAY 10 2002 12/18/2020 1/28/2021 2021-0066528 3/2/2021 2021-0160830 $9328.82 100797 30322B 30322B 303 22 147-264-30-22 MITZI BASS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/18/2020 1/28/2021 2021-0066528 3/2/2021 2021-0160830 $9328.60 100798 21151D 21151D 211 51 147-264-22-51 NANCY MAE CHIN A SINGLE WOMAN AND AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/18/2020 1/28/2021 2021-0066528 3/2/2021 2021-0160830 $9494.23 100799 30244B 30244B 302 44 147-264-29-44 LEO J. ROSBOTTOM AND MARY ANN ROSBOTTOM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/18/2020 1/28/2021 2021-0066528 3/2/2021 2021-0160830 $9084.25 100800 30205B 30205B 302 05 147-264-29-05 TERRY S. LIMBAGA AND ALEXANDRIA M. LIMBAGA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/18/2020 1/28/2021 2021-0066528 3/2/2021 2021-0160830 $9005.62 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC, OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 6/2/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 06/11/2021, 06/18/2021, 06/25/2021 CN 25455

Title Order No.: 1811375cad Trustee Sale No. 85383 Loan No. 10002 APN: 222-081-65-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/27/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 6/28/2021 at 1:00 PM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 5/8/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0172865 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: PANKAJ MAHAJAN AND MEETU MAHAJAN, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS , as Trustor PACIFICA COMPANIES LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described the land therein: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 206 TREASURE DRIVE SAN MARCOS, CA 92078. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit $352,890.42 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 5/25/2021 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com , using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 85383. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com , using the file number assigned to this case 85383 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. STOX 928027_85383 06/04/2021, 06/11/2021, 06/18/2021 CN 25432

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF STEVEN RICHARD PEARCE Case # 37-2021-00016651-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Steven Richard Pearce. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Alexis Bols in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Alexis Bols be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 01, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. Appearances must be made by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s MS Teams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings . Plan to check in 15-minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rich Gaines, Esq. 5900 La Place Ct., Ste 105 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.931.9923 06/11, 06/18, 06/25/2021 CN 25462

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2020-00034779-CU-BC-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): TINA G. CIOLFI, an individual; ROMA RENTALS SPQR LLC, a California limited liability company; and DOES 1 to 100, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CRAIG M. HART, an individual; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): CA. Superior Court, San Diego County 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Lee M. Andelin 160 Chesterfield Dr., Ste 201 Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 Telephone: 760.944.9006 Date: (Fecha), 10/02/2020 Clerk by (Secretario), M. Carini, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 06/11, 06/18, 06/25, 07/02/2021 CN 25461

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF STEFAN FERNANDO THOMAS Case# 37-2021-00007738-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Stefan Fernando Thomas. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Hazel P. Wood, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Hazel P. Wood be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 15, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Probate hearings will be conducted virtually until further notice. Appearances must be made by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s MS Teams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings . Plan to check in 15-minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: William C. Pultz 1901 Camino Vida Roble #121 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.930.8080 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25449

NOTICE OF SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professional Code and Section 2328 of the Commercial Code of California, that Golf Country Mini Storage at 28710 Champagne B l v d, Escondido, CA 92026 will sell property listed below by competitive bidding on or after June 19, 2021. Auction to be held at above address. Property to be sold as follows: misc. items belonging to the following: D. Dobson – #115. Auction to be conducted by: West Coast Auctions Bond #0434194 06/04/2021, 06/11/2021 CN 25443

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009708 Filed: May 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EZ PZ Plumbing Services; B. Zichella Services. Located at: 3370 E Cresta Ct. #212, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Philip Robert Zichella, 3370 E Cresta Ct #212, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Philip Robert Zichella, 06/11, 06/18, 06/25, 07/02/2021 CN 25472

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010347 Filed: May 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sarite Sarong. Located at: 2662 Garden House Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Willow Soleil McElroy, 2662 Garden House Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Willow Soleil McElroy, 06/11, 06/18, 06/25, 07/02/2021 CN 25469

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9011007 Filed: Jun 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rendon’s Trucking. Located at: 545 Greenbrier Dr. #3, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jose Manuel Rendon, 545 Greenbrier Dr. #3, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jose Manuel Rendon, 06/11, 06/18, 06/25, 07/02/2021 CN 25468

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9011020 Filed: Jun 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Telephone. Located at: 120 N Pacific St. #J-2, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. T & J Communications Inc., 120 N Pacific St. #J-2, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/27/1987 S/Ronald Garrett, 06/11, 06/18, 06/25, 07/02/2021 CN 25467

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010642 Filed: May 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Angies Hair Salon. Located at: 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Maria Harrison, 3912 Baja Vista Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/11/2011 S/Maria Harrison, 06/11, 06/18, 06/25, 07/02/2021 CN 25466

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010161 Filed: May 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pace Shave. Located at: 9370 Sky Park Ct. #100, San Diego CA San Diego 92123. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dorco USA, 9370 Sky Park Ct. #100, San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/11/2019 S/Gina Chung, 06/11, 06/18, 06/25, 07/02/2021 CN 25465

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010508 Filed: May 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moonlight Kini. Located at: 1818 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cassidy Isabelle Gile, 1818 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cassidy Isabelle Gile, 06/11, 06/18, 06/25, 07/02/2021 CN 25464

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009781 Filed: May 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AmareWorks; B. AmareWave; C. AmareWay. Located at: 724 Orpheus, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 235917, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Researchworks Inc., 724 Orpheus, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Moshe Engelberg, 06/11, 06/18, 06/25, 07/02/2021 CN 25463

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010532 Filed: May 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Esprit Creative Management. Located at: 1357 Waterbury Ct., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Deefine Yourself Marketing LLC, 1357 Waterbury Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dolores Sali, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18, 06/25/2021 CN 25452

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009944 Filed: May 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tale Of A Mermaid. Located at: 1405 Coop St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Devon K DeMint, 1405 Coop St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2012 S/Devon K DeMint, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18, 06/25/2021 CN 25451

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010534 Filed: May 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A-Z Resource. Located at: 5482 Parrolette Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael Ian Botvinick, 5482 Parrolette Ct., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2021 S/Michael I Botvinick, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18, 06/25/2021 CN 25448

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010222 Filed: May 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul Connect Hypnotherapy; B. Healthy Habits Hypnosis. Located at: 187 Calle Magdalena #214, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1770 Oriole Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Jill K Thomas, 1770 Oriole Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/16/2016 S/Jill K Thomas, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18, 06/25/2021 CN 25446

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010494 Filed: May 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iServe Personal Assistant. Located at: 3621 Arlington St., San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Artur Mikhaylov, 3621 Arlington St., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/26/2021 S/Artur Mikhaylov, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18, 06/25/2021 CN 25445

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010253 Filed: May 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Daily Joy Coaching. Located at: 1017 San Andrade Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jessica Suzanne Padilla Bowen, 1017 San Andrade Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2021 S/Jessica Suzanne Padilla Bowen, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18, 06/25/2021 CN 25444

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009575 Filed: May 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dean & Associates. Located at: 765 Normandy Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William Dean, 765 Normandy Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/William Dean, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18, 06/25/2021 CN 25442

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010032 Filed: May 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Selfie Extraordinaire. Located at: 3310 Avenida de Loyola, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christa Kayleen Latasa, 3310 Avenida de Loyola, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/30/2021 S/Christa Kayleen Latasa, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18, 06/25/2021 CN 25441

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009609 Filed: May 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Change4Charity; B. Change App. Located at: 1415 N Vulcan Ave. #11, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 951, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Full Send LLC, 1415 N Vulcan Ave. #11, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/30/2021 S/Edward McCarthy, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18, 06/25/2021 CN 25440

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010040 Filed: May 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Su Casa Rental Properties. Located at: 526 Wind Sock Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. O’Keefe Career Consulting LLC, 526 Wind Sock Way, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeremiah O’Keefe, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18, 06/25/2021 CN 25435

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010266 Filed: May 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nidra Therapy. Located at: 10980 Caminito Arcada, San Diego CA San Diego 92131. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sharmila Krishnamurty, 10980 Caminito Arcada, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sharmila Krishnamurty, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18, 06/25/2021 CN 25434

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009692 Filed: May 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Goosehead Insurance – Dana Carlson. Located at: 2292 Faraday Ave. #69, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 1549 Wildgrove Way, Vista CA 92081. Registrant Information: 1. Burgeoning Business Consultants LLC, 1549 Wildgrove Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dana Carlson, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18, 06/25/2021 CN 25433

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010082 Filed: May 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The California Attorney Service Endeavor (The CASE). Located at: 2649 Wadsworth St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tofigh Setvanpour, 2649 Wadsworth St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tofigh Setvanpour, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25431

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009118 Filed: May 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Geoenvirosearch. Located at: 7908 Calle Oliva, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Massoud Karimi, 7908 Calle Oliva, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Sohaila G. Karimi, 7908 Calle Oliva, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/13/2010 S/Massoud Karimi, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25429

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010136 Filed: May 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Social Surf Club. Located at: 2224 Edinburg Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Zachary Maxwell Miller, 2224 Edinburg Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Zachary Maxwell Miller, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25428

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010065 Filed: May 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Acta Verba Consulting. Located at: 1933 Cassia Rd. #202 Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Angela Prvulovic, 1933 Cassia Rd. #202, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/26/2021 S/Angela Prvulovic, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25425

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008972 Filed: May 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Invent Respiratory Technologies. Located at: 2788 Loker Ave W., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Invent Medical Corporation, 2788 Loker Ave W., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/20/2020 S/Samuel Chang, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25424

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010186 Filed: May 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A Drone Co., B. ADC Drone Services. Located at: 3259 Lincoln St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Paul Edward Blauvelt, 3259 Lincoln St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Paul Edward Blauvelt, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25423

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007086 Filed: Apr 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Coin and Currency. Located at: 1536 Kurtz St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: PO Box 741, Oceanside CA 92049. Registrant Information: 1. Craig Rodger Petersen, 1536 Kurtz St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Craig Rodger Petersen, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25422

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009021 Filed: May 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wave108 Productions. Located at: 2304 Altisma Way #206, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Steven Martin Parish, 2304 Altisma Way #206, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Martin Parish, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25421

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010193 Filed: May 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pegasus Executive Search Firm. Located at: 857 Passiflora Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kurt A Groseclose, 857 Passiflora Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/27/1998 S/Kurt A Groseclose, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25420

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010080 Filed: May 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Goddess Hair. Located at: 1822 Marron St. #A/22, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 1211 S El Camino Real #148, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Athena Sidhe LLC, 1211 S El Camino Real #148, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/19/2021 S/Martina Padilla, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25419

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009377 Filed: May 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Street Designs. Located at: 511 N Nevada St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicolle Jacleen Hunt, 511 N Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Heidi Elizabeth Armstrong, 1350 Eldean Ln., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2021 S/Heidi Armstrong, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25418

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008884 Filed: May 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Precision Bookkeeping. Located at: 1854 Blackhawk Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jonathan Patrick Telles, 1854 Blackhawk Ave., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Jennifer Danielle Telles, 1854 Blackhawk Ave. Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/06/2021 S/Jonathan Patrick Telles, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25415

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009273 Filed: May 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NMG Consulting; B. POS Consulting; C. SPG Consulting. Located at: 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd. #150, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. SCP Marketing LLC, 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd. #150, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Suzanna Pajak, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25411

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009129 Filed: May 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arrowsmith Events. Located at: 1030 Cottage Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michele Arrowsmith-Rowe, 1030 Cottage Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/19/2021 S/Michele Arrowsmith-Rowe, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25410

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009630 Filed: May 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Woodin Surfboards; B. Cool Cat Surfboards. Located at: 5280 Los Robles Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kurtis Anthony Woodin, 5280 Los Robles Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2021 S/Kurtis Anthony Woodin, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25409

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009394 Filed: May 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Budget Blinds of Carlsbad; B. Budget Blinds of Oceanside; C. Budget Blinds of San Marcos; D. Budget Blinds of Vista. Located at: 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #J, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gatorback Investments LLC, 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #J, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lloyd J Biggs, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25406

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008912 Filed: May 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Power Concepts Inc. Located at: 3006 Barnett Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: PO Box 230932, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Power Concepts Inc., 3006 Barnett Ave., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/11/2021 S/Laura Chavez, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25405

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009271 Filed: May 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HGWT Investigations. Located at: 1476 Kingsport Way, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 1501 San Elijo Rd. South #104-431, San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Jeffrey Scott Kaye, 1476 Kingsport Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey Scott Kaye, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25404

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009418 Filed: May 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Veronique Cometti. Located at: 11624 Elwell Ct., San Diego CA San Diego 92131. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Veronique Cometti, 11624 Elwell Ct., San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Veronique Cometti, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25402

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009342 Filed: May 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HomeSmart Realty West. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #217, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Real Acquisition Inc., 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #217, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/10/2016 S/Roger Lee, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25401

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008924 Filed: May 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Realty Plus. Located at: 915 Vale View Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Roberto Yanez, 799 Hilo Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/30/2021 S/Roberto Yanez, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25400

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009174 Filed: May 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shell Carwash at Encinitas Ranch. Located at: 1060 N El Camino Real, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 3861 Valley Centre Dr., San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Information: 1. Monterey SD Partners Inc., 3861 Valley Centre Dr., San Diego CA 92130; 2. Rancho Acacia LP, 1060 N El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1997 S/Leslie Kourie, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25399

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008618 Filed: Apr 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simple Stuff AGI. Located at: 2033 San Elijo Ave. #604, Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Melanie Biedebach, 1820 S El Camino Real #A206, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2021 S/Melanie Biedebach, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25398

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008708 Filed: Apr 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AFB Warehouse. Located at: 1251 Linda Vista Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Apartment Finish Boards Inc., 1664 Milan Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tamara Langmead, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25397

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009306 Filed: May 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TDJ Notary Services. Located at: 3591 Cameo Dr. #16, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tracy Ann DeJesus, 3591 Cameo Dr. #16, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tracy Ann DeJesus, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25390