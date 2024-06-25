The Coast News Group
Carlsbad’s Julieta Pareja rips a two-handed shot en route to the SoCal Pro Series title at the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club on Sunday. The unseeded Pareja, 15, knocked off four older rivals to win. Courtesy photo/Lexie Wanninger/USTA Southern California
ColumnsNewsSportsSports Talk

Youth is served when Pareja has her racket

by Jay Paris17

Julieta Pareja is a fantastic tennis player and exceedingly polite.

But showing deference to her elders when battling them for a tournament title?

Respect, yes.

Being intimidated, though, by those with more candles gracing their birthday cakes?

No way.

The unseeded Pareja, 15, defeated four older and much more decorated rivals en route to the SoCal Pro Series title last weekend at the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club.

The Carlsbad kid, if you will, eliminated players aged 36, 26, 18 and 21 to claim her first championship on the three-year old tour created by USTA Southern California.

The seven summer events serve as a steppingstone to bigger tournaments for the players, and they are eligible to earn crucial ranking points on the men’s and women’s tours.

The final feather in Pareja’s cap came when she ousted Kimmie Hance, UCLA’s top singles player, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4, in Sunday’s sun-splashed final.

Julieta Pareja beat UCLA’s top singles player, Kimmie Hance, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4, in the final of the $15,000 event in Rancho Santa Fe. Courtesy photo/Lexie Wanninger/USTA Southern California

The win came with plenty of hiccups, after Pareja dropped the first set and then squandered a 5-1 edge in the final set before finishing off the No. 7-seeded Hance, who’s headed into her senior season for the Bruins.

“I was thinking about staying positive,” Pareja said, when handling the match’s low points. “I wasn’t thinking too far ahead.”

The future looks bright for Pareja as she dips her toes into tennis’ deeper end.

The SoCal Pro Series is loaded with talented players, some wise ones with years of experience and others on the younger side with the eternal dreams of what might be.

“When I go on the court I know they are older than me,” Pareja said. “But I’m not thinking much about what they have done, accomplished or how old they are. I’m thinking about how to play against them, how to match their game against mine.”

While Pareja is short on trips around the sun, she’s a bright light when leaning on her strategy. She has a powerful forehand that opens up the court, but her mind is never closed with contemplating ways to outsmart an opponent.

Pareja proves time and again that the most important six inches on any court is between a player’s ears.

“Every opponent is different and it’s a game to problem-solve on the court,” she said.

If a player can do that consistently, at any age, look out.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are,” Hance said of Pareja. “If you’re good at the game, you’re good at the game.”

So is Pareja good? Better take it up a notch, according to Hance.

“She’s a great player,” Hance said.

Pareja is off to a great summer, with a title on her resume, 15 Women’s Tennis Association ranking points in her bank and $2,352 deposited into her ATM.

Not bad for a teenager landing a nearby summer job.

“It was great staying close to home, sleeping in my own bed and playing in such a high-level tournament,” she said.

Parjea did more than just play, she won en route to what might be her best summer ever.

Contact Jay Paris at [email protected] and follow him @jparis_sports

PinLinkedInPrint
Support The Coast News. Click here.
Sportswriter Jay Paris has written his "Sports Talk" column since joining the Coast News in 2013. Paris, a Cardiff resident, is a longtime Southern California writer, getting his start with the Orange County Register before coming to San Diego in 1992 to cover the Chargers. He had the Chargers beat for more than two decades with Oceanside Blade-Citizen, the North County Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune, before being named a sports columnist with the San Diego Union-Tribune. Paris has won numerous awards voted on by his peers in the Pro Football Writers of America. He has also been a staple on countless media platforms, everything from the KPBS to MLB Network and various radio outlets. Paris is also the author of three books, with his latest one being, "Shohei Ohtani: The Amazing Story Of Baseball's Two-Way Japanese Superstar." He has also written "Game Of My Life Chargers" and "Game Of My Life Rams." He currently covers the NFL in Los Angeles for Forbes. com and is a contributor to USA Today Sports Weekly. Follow Jay on Twitter @jparis_sports

Leave a Comment