World Junior Surfing Championships set to begin today in Cardiff

ENCINITAS — Surfing’s World Junior Championships are set to begin today at Seaside Reef off the shore of Cardiff State Beach in Encinitas, surf and weather conditions pending.

The Sambazon World Junior Championships hosted by Best Western will consist of a field of 24 women from nine nations and six continents, including 19-year-old Alyssa Spencer of Encinitas, who was among 10 wild-card entrants selected by the World Surf League’s Tours and Competition team.

The remainder of the field of surfers 20 and under consists of two qualifiers from each of the WSL’s seven regions.

The field of 24 men also consists of surfers from nine nations and six continents — two qualifiers from each of the WSL’s seven regions and 10 wild-card entrants.

This is the first world junior championship since 2019. Points from the 2021 world juniors events were rolled over to 2022, giving surfers who missed out last season another opportunity to qualify.

The men’s and women’s winners will receive spots in the WSL Challenger Series.

The event will run through Sunday. Surfing will not take place on days there is insufficient surf or inclement weather.

The event will be streamed live on WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL’s YouTube channel, and the free WSL app.