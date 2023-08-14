Who’s News 8/18/23

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the spring dean’s list at the University of Maryland Global Campus: Adeola Adetimehin, Ela Uhuru, Kayla Worthington, Riphlei Martinez, Marc Mihailovic and Jeslier Perez of Camp Pendleton; Richard LaRiviere, James Rose and Ethan Knowles of Carlsbad; Isabella Hodges of Fallbrook; Elicia Martin and Callie Gipprich of San Marcos; John Shockey of Vista; Steven Bendall of Encinitas; and Calvin Albright, Joshua Baptist, James Bolis, Floyd Bouillon, Frederick Bradley, Michael Brenner, Erin Carter, Tori Chavez Garcia, Sarah Czech, Kyle Dougherty, Daren Emde, Mirella Esparza, Summer Forcier, Renee Hilton, Larisa James, Peter Jones, Sarithy Kong, Joshua Kutcher, Jan Vincent Lopez, Ricardo Luna, Julio Martinez, Victoria Maine, Rachell Murphy, Lupe Ofa, Juan Orozco, Francisco Ortega, Robert Parnell, Hector Perez, Rosmy Porcayo, Rachel Price, Amanda Raber, Jorge Rubero Serrano, Amy Sanchez, Russell Stevenson, Jerry Correa and Jake Mettam, all of Oceanside.

PERFORMING ARTS

Emerson College student Ryn Yi of Carlsbad performed in the Emerson Stage production of “Cabaret” earlier this year in the Cutler Majestic Theatre in Boston. Yi is a theatre and performance major who is due to graduate in 2026.

FELLOWSHIP GRANTS

The Del Mar-Leucadia branch of the American Association of University Women is accepting applications for its 2024-2025 fellowship and grant opportunities for women pursuing academic work or leading community projects that empower women and girls. Visit aauw.org/resources/programs/fellowships-grants for more information. Applications are due Nov. 15.

STUDENT SCHOLARSHIPS

The Cal Coast Cares Foundation awarded more than $160,000 in scholarships to 59 students in the region, including the following North County locals: Alexandra Irving, Ari Kalpakgian and Simiri Hurbon of Classical Academy High School in Escondido; Ariadna Matilde Estrada of El Camino High School in Oceanside; Belle Carleton and Kayden Comer of Sage Creek High School in Carlsbad; Carina Moser of Mission Hills High School in San Marcos; Cooper Saffiote of Calvin Christian High School in Escondido; Karin Awad of San Pasqual High School in Escondido; Kayla Langis of San Marcos High School; Rebecca Gesner of Valley Center High School; Joaquin Barraza of High Tech High North County in San Marcos and Kathrine Mullen of Escondido Charter High School.

SPANISH EXPANSION

The Julian Charter School Cedar Grove Academy in Encinitas has added Spanish to its tuition-free transitional kindergarten curriculum.

25-YEAR MILESTONE

Todd Hutchinson is celebrating 25 year of service for the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority, which serves the cities of Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar and some surrounding areas. He is the agency’s lead operator.