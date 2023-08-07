Who’s News: 8/11/23

COLLEGE GRAD

Matthew Brown of Oceanside earned a post-baccalaureate K-12 special education degree from the University of Alaska, Fairbanks.

STUDENT-ATHLETE

Neleh Merchelle Coleman of Oceanside is one of 87 student-athletes at Angelo State University in Texas who earned a 2022-23 Academic Achievement Award from the NCAA Division II Athletic Directors Association. Coleman also made the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2023 spring semester.

FARMERS MARKET

The Cardiff Farmers Market is now accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Families who quality for SNAP can use its benefits to shop for fresh fruit, vegetables and more foods at the farmers market.

NATIONAL AWARD

The Vista Irrigation District earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its annual comprehensive financial report for last fiscal year.

COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS

The Solana Beach City Council awarded Solana Beach Community Connections, a nonprofit organization that helps seniors to live independently, a matched $6,000 grant to help seniors with rising housing costs.

STREAM GRANT

Genentech Inc. gave a $50,000 grant to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oceanside to support its STREAM (science, technology, research, engineering, arts and math) program.

TENNIS HONORS

The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club will be honored with the USTA 2023 Outstanding Facility Award at the US Open in New York City on Aug. 28. General Manager John Chanfreau and other club dignitaries will be there to accept the award.