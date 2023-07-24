Who’s News: 7/28/23

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Madison Scherner of Carlsbad made the spring president’s list for earning a grade point average of at least 4.0 at Bryant University in Rhode Island.

DEAN’S LIST

Camryn Cox of Encinitas made the spring dean’s list for earning a 3.5 or higher grade point average at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina.

SWASHBUCKLERS

Reuben and Gedaly Guberek are a filmmaking brother duo from Encinitas who recently created a short film called “The Flower of Battle,” a comedy inspired by the classical swashbuckling, sword-fighting genre including movies like “Zorro” or “Three Musketeers.” The film premiered at the LA Shorts Film Festival on July 24 and is available on YouTube.

CLUB SAFETY

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside was awarded a $114,000 grant from the Walter J. & Betty C. Zable Foundation to upgrade security at their Townsite location. Funds were used to purchase fencing, an electric gate for easier parking access and keypad entry. The project increased safety on the club’s property and ensures that youth are safely enclosed on the premises.

SOUND OF MUSIC

Lydia Tkach of Carlsbad, a music major at Biola University, traveled to Italy to perform with the Biola University Chorale.

FELLOWSHIP AWARD

Kelsey Klein of Rancho Santa Fe was awarded a fellowship worth $8,500 by the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, one of the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society. Klein, one of 62 recipients nationwide, received her bachelor’s degree in neurobiology, physiology and behavior from UC Davis.

WATER WINNER

The Vista Irrigation District board of directors named Diane Krupnak as the winner of this year’s WaterSmart Landscape Irrigation Contest, which recognizes water-wise landscapes based on overall attractiveness, appropriate plant selection, design, maintenance and irrigation efficiency.

SCHOOL MEALS

Escondido Union School District will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision program under the National School Lunch, School Breakfast and Afterschool Snack Programs this school year at all school sites with in-person learning. All students attending school on campus are eligible to receive a nutritious breakfast and lunch for free.