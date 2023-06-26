Who’s News: 6/30/23

COLLEGE GRADS

The following students graduated from the University of Maryland Global Campus: Jaden Graham of Camp Pendleton, James Rose of Carlsbad and Abraham A. Thompson, Andrew James Sellers, Joshua Kutcher, Julio A. Medrano, Abraham Stephen Ovando, Matthew K.S. Villanueva, Timothy Riddle, Jessica Noel, Zachary Murphy, Ariana Rene Hernandez, Andy Qiu, Richard Paul Erk, Larisa Marie James, Danielle Cortez Apostol, Francisco W. Ortega, Sarah G. Czech and Jorge Ruberto Serrano, all of Oceanside.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

The following college students made the president’s list, earned by those with a 4.0 grade average, at the University of Alabama: Grace Hollingsworth of Del Mar, Lauren Gillbank of Encinitas, and Elijah Armendariz and James Singer of Rancho Santa Fe.

DEAN’S LIST

The following college students made the spring dean’s list at their respective colleges: Riley Eldridge of Oceanside and Caitlin Sullivan of Solana Beach at the University of Rhode Island; May Crotty of San Marcos, Abigail Roy of Encinitas and Quinn Harder, Sidney Hart, Sophia Imparato, Kacy Lindaman, Kennedy Rawding, Ella Stichler and Elizabeth Vodicka, all of Carlsbad, at the University of Alabama.

SHUTTLE RETURNS

The gO’side neighborhood electric vehicle shuttle program serving Downtown Oceanside will officially return on July 3. The five-passenger shuttles will run Monday through Wednesday from noon to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with adjusted hours December through April based on demand. The Downtown Oceanside service area includes Oceanside Harbor south to Vista Way in the area west of Interstate 5, in addition to the East Side neighborhood and Country Club Lane.

DONATE PLASMA

Octapharma Plasma has opened its newest plasma donation center in Escondido at 1343 East Valley Pkwy. The center will bring approximately 50 new jobs to the area.

ETHICAL BUSINESS

Three North County businesses were named as finalists for the 2023 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics: Low Voltage Components and Countywide Mortgage Lending of Escondido and Brightstar Care of Carlsbad.

ARTIFICIAL IRRIGATION

Calsense, a Carlsbad-based company that develops water resource management tools and strategies, recently announced its belief that the future of smart irrigation will use artificial intelligence and machine learning alongside human expertise to better conserve water and waste.