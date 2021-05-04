Who’s News: 5/7/21

A MONTH OF BICYCLES

The San Diego Bike Coalition invites riders of all abilities to join in on a free, month-long celebration of biking this May. The month will feature several family-friendly, bike-themed challenges and webinars. The Bike Coalition is partnering with Love to Ride San Diego to offer a series of riding challenges to encourage solo or pod rides for new riders and seasoned commuters. In order to win prizes, participants must register at lovetoride.net/sandiegocounty and complete the weekly challenges.

GIFTS TO NONPROFITS

The Carlsbad Charitable Foundation awarded $116,396 to Boys & Girls Club of Carlsbad, Carlsbad Unified School District Grocery Gifts, Women’s Resource Center, Interfaith Community Services, Carlsbad Educational Foundation and Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce Restaurant Recovery Program for supporting many aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic for Carlsbad residents, such as food security, homelessness, education and childcare.

HELP WITH RENT

The County’s Emergency Rent and Utilities Assistance Program (ERAP) application period has been extended. Applications will be accepted until funds are no longer available. To apply to the County’s Emergency Rent and Utilities Assistance Program, visit SDHCD.org.

E4E GETS NONPROFIT OK

Encinitas 4 Equality (E4E), a grassroots organization aiming to work in allyship with the BIPOC (Black, indigenous, and people of color) community in North San Diego County, announced April 23 that it has received its 501(c)3 tax exemption status. The effective date of the organization’s non-profit status is July 24, 2020, enabling tax-exempt donations made from that date forward. For filing, Encinitas 4 Equality’s employer identification number (EIN) 85-2480044.

GRANT FOR R.O.A.D.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside has received a $3,000 grant from the Legacy Endowment for our Real Options for Adults with Disabilities (R.O.A.D.) program. The program provides programming to support independent lives for adults with developmental or intellectual disabilities. Virtual R.O.A.D.’s programming includes staff-led classes like Zumba, yoga, art projects, cooking classes, nutrition lessons, virtual tours and more.

WHAT’S UP IN ENCINITAS?

Congrats to E101 member Beam Orthodontics as they celebrate its three-year anniversary since opening at 355 Santa Fe Drive, Suite 100, Encinitas. Pilates Republic celebrated its reopening May 1 at 687 S. Coast Highway 101, Suite 153.

SALON JOBS

SAID Space’s new salon, 766 S. Coast Highway 101, is now looking for stylists and a barber. Inquire via Instagram @saidspace. Culture Salon, 545 2nd St., #5, is seeking a cut/color specialist, barber, braid specialist and textured hair/African American hair specialist, to add to its team. Contact [email protected].

STATE FIGHTS TOXINS

California officials are expanding efforts to protect children and the environment from consumer products containing harmful chemicals. In a three-year workplan released April 25, the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, made a commitment to work with U.S. manufacturers to make toys, jewelry, and artificial turf sold in California healthier for children. State officials will also study whether automotive tires sold in California can be made safer for the environment.