Who’s News: 5/5/23

PETA JOINS SEARCH

PETA is adding a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for abandoning a malnourished Yorkie mix in the early morning of March 28 in Escondido. According to the San Diego Humane Society and Crime Stoppers, which is offering its own $1,000 reward, tipsters should call (888) 580-8477 or visit sdcrimestoppers.org.

GREEN RIBBON SCHOOLS

The U.S. Department of Education named four Green Ribbon Schools in California, including Jefferson Elementary School in Carlsbad, along with Santiago STEAM Magnet Elementary School in Lake Forest, Redwood High School in Redwood City and Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose. The award is for reducing environmental impact and costs, improving health and wellness, offering effective sustainability education.

STUDENT HONORS

Kendal Cliburn of Carlsbad won the Bruin Award at this year’s Belmont Student Leadership awards hosted by the Division of Student Formation on April 12. The Bruin Award is the highest honor bestowed by the group.

STAR STUDENTS

Lindsey Allen and Ashley Allen of Oceanside recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity at the University of Findlay.

NEW BOOK OUT

Encinitas author, entrepreneur, and personal growth coach Summer McStravick introduces her newest book, “Stuff Nobody Taught You – 40 Lessons from M.E. School to Help You Stop Being Miserable and Start Feeling Amazing.” Access a copy at netgalley.com/catalog/book/280038.

KUDOS FOR CALSENSE

Irrigation control systems designer, Calsense, has been named Small Business of the Year in the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Carlsbad Business Achievement & Distinction awards. For almost four decades, Calsense has helped create a sustainable future by developing water resource management tools and strategies, directly incorporating input from its customers.

NEW CEO

Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad has named Chad Nelson its new CEO. A Club kid himself, Nelson grew up in Carlsbad. After graduating from San Diego State with a BS in business management and a lot of hours on the basketball court, he returned to Carlsbad to begin his 20+ year career in the health care industry.

PROMISES2KIDS

Local restaurants partner with Promises2Kids for its annual Foodies 4 Foster Kids event throughout May to benefit current and former foster children in San Diego County. The campaign runs throughout the month in honor of National Foster Care Month. For more information, visit Promises2Kids.org.

HOMELESSNESS HELP

Assemblymember Tasha Boerner’s (D-Encinitas) bill to promote housing stability and a positive support system that helps transition LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness to permanent housing either as independent adults or by reuniting with family, passed the Assembly Human Services Committee on a bipartisan 7-0 vote.

HOUSING ASSISTANCE

Legislation by state Sen. Catherine Blakespear, D-Encinitas, to require cities and counties to include homeless-serving housing in their housing plans was passed by the Senate Governance and Finance Committee April 25. SB 7 would mandate that cities and counties plan to provide housing for their homeless populations, as part of their zoning plans to meet projected housing needs for their jurisdictions.