Who’s News: 4/1/22

COUNTRY FRIENDS

The Rancho Santa Fe Country Friends, a 68-year-old nonprofit, has announced the co-chairs of Art of Fashion, its annual runway show and luncheon set for Sept. 15 at the historic Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Co-chairs Sandy Nolan, Keilene Hayward, and Melissa Wilkins were chosen for their accomplishments and commitment to The Country Friends. Each year, TCF also selects honorary chairs, recognized for their dedication to the organization. The Country Friends provided $100,000 in emergency funding last year to 10 nonprofits.

LEADING NOTE HONORED

Camille Hastings, with Leading Note Studios in Encinitas and San Marcos, was awarded the National Music School of the Year 2021 award March 22. Leading Note Studios competed with more than 300 schools nationwide to win the “Clash of the Titans” nomination through the Music Academy Success Systems.

FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS

Carlsbad Educational Foundation announce that eligible seniors in the class of 2022 can receive one of nine generous scholarships totaling $45,000. The largest award is $15,000. One-third of the scholarships will be awarded specifically to need-based applicants. All applications must be received by April 30. For more information, visit carlsbaded.org/senior-scholarships/.

LIBRARY SEEKS TRUSTEE

The Oceanside Public Library Board of Trustees is seeking an engaged and community-oriented Board member in a vacancy for a three-year term. Library Trustees are appointed by the mayor, with the consent of the City Council, from applications submitted to the City Clerk. To apply, fill out an application at oceansideca.seamlessdocs.com/f/LBTAPP or download the application and mail a hard copy to City Clerk’s Office, City of Oceanside, 300 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054.

TING WRAPS IT UP

Ting’s City Manager Tim Barnes and Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director Jamie Johnson announced Ting’s fiber network is now complete across Solana Beach, meaning that residents and businesses across the community can now access the power and opportunities of fiber. The Solana Beach fiber build began in December 2019 and was led by Ting partner, Netly. Ting’s city-wide network passes over 7,000 serviceable addresses.

SMART COOKIES

• Abilene Christian University announced the selection of Andrew Kramer of San Marcos to participate in its Summer Scholars, a study abroad opportunity for rising high school sophomores and juniors.

• Emerson College student Declan Bretz of Carmel Valley earned a spot on the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Academic All-Conference team for 2021-22. Bretz is majoring in sports communication.

TOP TEACHER

Santa Fe Christian Schools teacher John Salyer was selected for KYXY 96.5’s Tribute to Teachers award contest, which honors local educators and coaches who make a difference in the community. Salyer, a 35-year educator and department head at SFC, specializes in broadcast television and media creation.

NEW CYCLING STUDIO

Grind House Cycle has moved into the front half of the building at 449 S. Coast Highway, as of March 1, and has opened up a new cycling studio.

FRESH FOR EVERYONE

Everytable has opened in Vista at 620 Hacienda Drive. Everytable has a mission to make fresh, nutritious food accessible to everyone, everywhere and helps support healthy eating at an affordable price, with a zip code calculator that prices meals based on particular area’s median household income.

NEW PACE SITE

The newest San Diego PACE site celebrated its ribbon-cutting March 19 at 1840 West Drive, Vista. San Diego PACE, a division of San Ysidro Health, Inc., is a specialized health plan that provides high quality, compassionate care to adults age 55 and older.