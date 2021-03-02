Who’s News: 3/5/21

TEACHERS: SUSPEND TESTING

The California Teachers Association has submitted a letter to the State Board of Education urging the state Department of Education to submit a waiver requesting the U.S. Department of Education to suspend standardized testing for the 2020-21 school year. In the Feb. 22 letter to the SBE, CTA cites problems with both “feasibility of administration, useability and reliability of resulting data, and the cruelty of putting students, families, and educators through high stakes assessments in the middle of a pandemic.” If submitted and approved, the waiver would suspend summative assessments required under the Every Student Succeeds Act, normally conducted in the spring.

HOPE MEAN KINDNESS

Hope Elementary School in Carlsbad has been recognized for its ongoing commitment to kindness and their participation in the 10th annual Great Kindness Challenge, and have been designated as a “Kindness Certified School” by Kids for Peace. Kids for Peace is a global nonprofit that hosts The Great Kindness Challenge, a positive and uplifting program that fosters connection, inclusion, appreciation and overall well-being.

NEW STAFF AT HALLIDAY

The Halliday Center for Psychotherapy and Wellness, 355 S. Santa Fe Drive, Ste. 200, announced Katherine Dublinski, Ph.D., M.A., RN has joined its team. Dublinski is a psychological assistant under the supervision of Dr. Debra Halliday.

BETTER FIRE PROTECTION

The San Marcos Fire Department has been chosen by the National Fire Protection Association to participate in the second phase of a pilot program to build a digital community risk assessment tool. The tool, or dashboard, enables community leaders to gain insights and make data-informed decisions surrounding fire prevention and other risk-reduction activities in their communities. During the second phase of the program, the SMFD will provide insights around the use of the dashboard through June 2021 to help continue refining and enhancing its effectiveness.

STELLER STUDENTS

• Mary Harris and Drake Benner of Carlsbad, Lauryn Ward, Curtis Nisbet and Megan Ward of San Marcos and Colin O’Grady of San Diego were named to the Dixie State University honor roll for the Fall 2020 semester.

• Saige Metsch and Zoey Metsch of Carlsbad earned University of Kansas honor roll distinction.

• Haley Johnson, sophomore communication sciences and disorders major, was named to the Harding University dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

TOP HOTEL RATING

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, 5921 Valencia Circle, Rancho Santa Fe, was named a Forbes Five-Star Hotel and Spa in Forbes Travel Guide’s 2021 Star Awards.

SALK STUDIES ANTIBODIES

In structural biology, some molecules are so unusual they can only be captured with a unique set of tools. That’s how a multi-institutional research team led by Salk scientists defined how antibodies can recognize a compound called phosphohistidine — a highly unstable molecule that has been found to play a central role in some forms of cancer, such as liver and breast cancer and neuroblastoma. These insights not only set up the researchers for more advanced studies on phosphohistidine and its potential role in cancer, but will enable scientists to manipulate the shape and atomic makeup of the antibodies’ binding sites to design ever more efficient antibodies in the future. The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Feb. 5.