Who’s News: 3/3/23

APP FOR OCEANS

Twins Garrett and Jacob Stanford from Encinitas, graduates of La Costa Canyon High School, run on Brigham Young University’s Track and Field team, study accounting and develop apps together. Their newest creation is a home run, both for its users and for a charity dedicated to keeping our oceans clean. With some app development experience already under their belt, the brothers decided to create a video game aimed at kids. The revenue generated is donated to Team Seas, a charity “committed to cleaning oceans all around the world,” they said. Visit teamseas.org.

MUSEUM HONORED

In honor of our nation’s 250th anniversary, the Daughters of the American Revolution is erecting 250 patriotic markers, with one in California, to the Green Dragon Tavern & Museum in Carlsbad, which offers a free museum featuring artifacts from the American Revolution and colonial heritage.

STAR STUDENTS

• Beste Tatlican of San Diego named to the fall 2022 presidential honor list at New York Institute of Technology.

• Colton Lehberg of Rancho Santa Fe was named to the dean’s list at Grove City College with high distinction for the fall 2022 semester.

• Ella Alford of Solana Beach was named to the College of Charleston fall 2022 dean’s list.

•Kayley Garcia of Vista qualified for the dean’s list at Chadron State College.

•Harrison Spicknall was named to St. Lawrence University’s fall 2022 dean’s list.

• Joshua Bourgeot of Encinitas, Dennis Li of San Diego, Nicholas Gardner of San Marcos and Aishah Bint Sadiq Abdul of Vista were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology.

• Breeanna Gilbert of Oceanside was named to the University of Wyoming fall semester dean’s list.

• Camryn Cox of Encinitas was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Coastal Carolina University.

• Ryan Bell of Oceanside was named to the Middle Tennessee State University dean’s list for fall 2022 semester.

LEAGUE SCHOLARSHIPS

Assistance League of North Coast will award 13 scholarships to 2023 graduates from Carlsbad High School, El Camino High School, General Raymond Murray High School, Mission Vista High School, New Haven School, North County Trade Tech High School, Oceanside High School, Rancho Buena Vista High School, Sage Creek High School and Vista High School. These include $2,500 for careers in STEM or business and a $5,000 Meredith Fellows Future Teacher Scholarship for a career as a teacher. Applications due by April 7. Go to alncscholarships.com.

GREAT GRADS

• Chelsea Peach of Oceanside graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University in December 2022.

• Carrie Alidaee of San Marcos graduated with a Master of Arts degree in biology, and Jim Spandikow of Oceanside graduated with a Master of Arts degree in biology from Miami University in December 2022.

CHAMBER PODCAST

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the launch of a new podcast for the community, “Encinitas Chamber Chat Live” — at youtube.com/channel/UC1lX1yibPZtpTz9n40MnZXA. Carol Knight, community relations and membershipdirector of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, will host, with Encinitas-based Max Lux Media producing the bi-monthly series.

AMERIPRISE WINNER

Marie Accunzo, CFP, ChFC, MBA, was named winner of the 2022 Ameriprise Client Experience Award.

RESEARCH IN GARDEN

San Diego Botanic Garden (SDBG) in Encinitas will be among four public gardens nationwide involved in a new national research network created to provide training in plant science for post-graduates.

HWAC AIDS UKRAINE

With the help of the community, Helen Woodward Animal Center raised over $356,000 and the Center is still in touch with the Eastern European animal welfare organizations served. In addition to other critical supplies, Ukrainian animal welfare group HappyPaw utilized Center donations to purchase a rescue van, which is being used daily to transport injured animals and bring pet food to shelters in desperate need across the country.