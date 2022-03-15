Who’s News: 3/18/22

NEW SCHOOL HEADS

The San Dieguito Union High School District appointed new leadership at two school sites for the 2022-23 school year. Justin Conn will serve as the principal of La Costa Canyon High School, and Reno Medina will serve as principal of Earl Warren Middle School. Conn has been with the district for 16 years, coming from four years as principal at Earl Warren Middle School. Medina has been with the district for 18 years and will return to serve as principal of Earl Warren Middle School, a site that he previously led from 2017-18.

TRAUTH PROMOTION

Encinitas resident Patricia M. Trauth has been promoted to principal at RICK Engineering Co. a multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm. Trauth, who joined RICK in 2016 as associate principal, is responsible for managing the landscape architectural practice for the 10 Western offices.

CELEBRATING WOMEN

The Oceanside Chamber celebrated Women’s History Month as women who have made history (military veterans) and military spouses (who are about to make history) graduates from the second Women Entrepreneur Incubator program cohort March 10.

CSUSM GETS NEW BUILDING

Cal State San Marcos hosted a ribbon-cutting March 11 for the opening of the university’s Viasat Engineering Pavilion. The pavilion is named in honor of the Carlsbad-based company that provided a $1.5 million gift to become the founding partner of CSUSM’s electrical and software engineering programs. Viasat’s gift helped the university renovate classroom and lab space, purchase new equipment and instrumentation, and support the work of students and faculty.

NEW OFFICES

Insights Media Solutions celebrated its new office space with an official ribbon-cutting March 10, sponsored by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. Insights Media Solutions is a boutique digital marketing agency in Escondido. Their goal is to help local businesses increase their online presence through digital marketing, and they are passionate about helping other businesses succeed.

TOP STUDENTS

• Katherine Potz of Carlsbad has been named to the dean’s list at Purchase College for the fall 2021 semester.

• Kayla Rhoads, a nursing major from Oceanside, was named to the dean’s list at Saint Francis (Pa.) for the fall 2021 semester.

CELEBRATE BUSINESS

• Encinitas Chamber of Commerce welcomes Onyx PT, offering concierge private training.

• Congrats to West Arrow Trading Post on its one-year anniversary. It will celebrate this milestone with live music, giveaway raffles and light snacks noon to 4 p.m. April 2 at 1040 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. Cruise by to see great gift ideas and home decor inspiration.

NEW VISTA BUSINESS

The Vista Chamber of Commerce highlights grand openings at:

• Trade Mark Hemp/Aqualeaf Industries with a ribbon-cutting March 10 at 170 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista.

• City Gates Events & True Identity Life Coaching, March 16 at 170 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista.

• Little Bears Tender Care, at 10 a.m. March 18 at 1111 Highland Drive, Vista.

• San Diego PACE Vista, at 10 a.m. March 19 at 1840 West Drive, Vista.

• NuSpine Chiropractic at noon March 24, 1330 E. Vista Way, Ste. 5, Vista.

SPIRIT ADDS NEW FLIGHT

Spirit Airlines has announced addition of nonstop service between Oakland via Metropolitan Oakland International Airport and San Diego International Airport beginning May 25. This is the first new route Spirit Airlines has added at SAN since 2017. For schedule and tickets, visit spirit.com.

NOVEL BECOMES PLAY

Rancho Santa Fe author C.R. Stewart announced that his novel “Britfield & the Lost Crown” will become a theatrical play, adapted specifically for elementary and middle schools, with a fall 2022 premiere. The “Britfield” play is scheduled to become a Broadway musical in 2025.