Who’s News: 12/9/22

SANTA FOR SENIORS

The “Be a Santa to a Senior” trees are up at local Walmart’s and will be up until Dec. 11. Visit a tree, choose an ornament and fulfill a gift request for a senior. “Be a Santa to a Senior” spreads holiday cheer with those who may be feeling isolated this time of year. More information at beasantatoasenior.com/loc/146/#physical.

HOLLYWOOD INTERNS

The Television Academy Foundation has announced applications are open for its 2023 Summer Internship Program in Hollywood for media arts college students nationwide. The program offers approximately 50 paid, eight-week internships at top entertainment production companies. Online applications are being accepted through Jan. 19, 2023, at 5 p.m. (PST) at TelevisionAcademy.com/Internships.

STEM PROGRAM FOR GIRLS

BE WiSE applications are now open. BE WiSE invites girls in grades seven and eight from all across San Diego County to engage in STEM learning experiences in collaboration with the region’s research, industry and academic institutions. BE WiSE is committed to developing a community of young women engaged in science learning. Visit fleetscience.org/be-wise.

BIG WINNER

Supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego in its mission to provide a “home-away-from-home” for families with a child in a medical crisis, the 12th annual Hoehn Motors luxury car raffle named Thomas Downey of San Marcos as the raffle’s 2022 grand prizewinner and raised more than $400,000. Downey wins his choice between a 2022 Audi Q8 plus $15,000; a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 plus $15,000; a 2022 Porsche Cayenne plus $15,000; or $80,000 cash.

BE AN ARTS COMMISSIONER

Are you interested in being a commissioner for the new County of San Diego Arts and Culture Commission? Fill out an application at sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/cob/bcac.html and send it to [email protected]. These are ongoing positions chosen by and changing with the newly elected county supervisors. Two commissioners are sought from each of the five county districts plus three youth members (ages 16 to 24 at the time of appointment) who shall be nominated by the Chief Administrative Officer.

HEROES OF VISTA

Heroes of Vista 2023 is calling for nominations. Know of a business or non-profit that deserves to be recognized? Nominate them for the 2023 Heroes of Vista at https://form.jotform.com/222986316336159. Nominees must be current Vista Chamber Members.

TOYS FOR JOY

Dec. 10, San Marcos children and their families will be part of the 26th annual Toys for Joy event at Rock Church San Marcos, 1370 W. San Marcos Blvd., San Marcos. Toys for Joy was founded by the Rock Church in 1996 to partner with local churches and community businesses. Families have been selected by schools and partner agencies to attend this event. Visit toys-for-joy.org.

TRADITION OF GIVING

Cardiff Resident and AARE Realtor Barbara Marsh has donated $21,000 to Escondido Adventist Academy Principal Darena Shetler. AARE clients have a say as to what nonprofit receives funds based on a percentage of the broker’s commission. The company follows the business model of Generous Capitalism and donates up to 20 percent of its top-line profits to charities as a form of tithing.

HELP FOR SICKLE CELL

The Sickle Cell Disease Foundation has launched a public service advertising campaign highlighting the openings of specialized adult Sickle Cell Disease clinics across the state. If you or a loved one is in need of care, or if you are interested in learning more about the NCSCC, visit https://sicklecellcare-ca.com/about/.

WINTER FUN

The city of Encinitas Winter 2022-23 Virtual Recreation Guide features instructional classes, sports leagues, and senior programs, as well as winter break camps like cooking, science, surf, skate and an Encinitas favorite – Seaside Day Camp. Also, find information about visual and performing arts, parks, and places to play in Encinitas. Visit https://encinitasca.gov/Residents/Recreation-Programs.