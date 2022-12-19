Who’s News: 12/23/22

HOMELESS FOCUS

Lucky Duck Foundation announced its inaugural Shamrocks & Shipwrecks, which analyzes the effectiveness of regions/elected officials in addressing homelessness. San Diego County made a commitment to make $10 million available to all 18 cities throughout the county to increase shelters and fund urgently needed beds. The cities of San Diego, Oceanside, and Vista were awarded Shamrocks for pursuing and securing these funds because of plans to add immediately available beds.

NEW FACE AT PALOMAR

As per the District’s Governing Board approval Dec. 6, Palomar College welcomes Todd McDonald as the new assistant superintendent/vice president of finance & administrative services. McDonald will start at Palomar on Jan. 23.

MAKING MUSIC

Carlsbad resident Lydia Tkach participated in “Radiant Light” – Biola University’s Christmas Concert – on Dec. 10 held in a multi-venue, rotational format on Biola’s campus.

GIFT OF VISION

Sunglass Hut gave back to the community by partnering with the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, a global vision care foundation. In early December, the organizations teamed up to provide free vision correction and protection, offering comprehensive eye exams, glasses, and sunglasses at no cost to more than 650 under-resourced patients in Vista. Out of the patients seen, 91% needed prescription glasses and 100% received sunglasses.

CARDS FOR A CAUSE

The La Costa 35 Athletic Club, a local nonprofit organization, hosted its Cards For A Cause 11th annual Texas Hold ‘Em Poker tournament Nov. 12, benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad. More than $45,000 in net proceeds was raised for the Clubs. For more information, call (760) 444-4893, email [email protected] or visit www.bgccarlsbad.org.

EXCELLENCE IN ART

Oceanside Museum of Art has received a 2022 Superintendent Award for Excellence in Museum Education from the California Association of Museums and the California Department of Education. This award recognizes their Literacy Through Art program which promotes reading proficiency for third-grade students by closely looking at and analyzing works of art.

SHOWING KINDNESS

The Vista Chamber of Commerce has been recognized as a Kindness Certified Chamber of Commerce for having demonstrated visionary leadership, elevating kindness in business and honoring its members who are good to their people, community, planet and world.

HELP FOR AIDS VICTIMS

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of HIV/AIDS Housing announced it will award more than $13 million in Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS Permanent Supportive Housing Renewal and Replacement Grants, which assist with tenant based rental assistance, supportive services, and other housing activities. This is the second of two rounds of grant announcements.

GRATIS HEARING AIDS

The Home Instead office in North San Diego County presented an anonymous donation of 1,600 brand new hearing aids Dec. 14, to distribute among local seniors. The donation allows the offices to extend their care for older adults with hearing impairments.

KUDOS FOR HWAC

Helen Woodward Animal Center President and CEO Mike Arms, addressed the United Nation’s Economic and Social Council for the first time since the Center was officially appointed special consultative status in August this year. Helen Woodward Animal Center is honored to take a seat at this table among the world’s most influential non-governmental organizations.

GRAND OPENING

Transformative Wellness held its grand opening Dec.13 at 138 Civic Center Drive, #205, Vista.

RENT WRECK

On the West Coast, California’s low-supply of apartments showed Orange County was the hottest renting spot, followed by San Diego — a sign that both these markets continue to attract renters from Los Angeles and San Francisco. In fact, Orange County, coming in at no. 8, and San Diego, which took the 13th place, were the only California markets to reach our top 20 this year.

NEW DIRECTOR NEEDED

The Vallecitos Water District is currently seeking a new Division 4 director to sit on the board of directors. Submit a letter of interest to the Vallecitos Water District, 201 Vallecitos de Oro, San Marcos, CA 92069, Attention: Anthony Flores, senior executive assistant. The letter must state qualifications and reasons the applicant desires to be appointed to the Board. Applications will be accepted by mail; by e-mail to [email protected]; or by hand delivery during the district’s office hours.

STAR SEAPORT

Seaport San Diego has been honored with 2022 ICSC GOLD Award for Evolving Innovation and Aspiration, a design award, the latest milestone for this transformative redevelopment proposed for the Downtown San Diego waterfront within the Port of San Diego. The $3.6 billion project is currently preparing to enter the environmental review process, a critical step for any large development.