Who’s News: 12/17/21

NEW CREDIT UNION

Golden 1 Credit Union celebrated the opening of its first Home Loan Center Dec. 7 — the seventh in California — with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Golden 1 Credit Union Home Loan Center, 3410 Via Mercato, Suite 104, Carlsbad.

GOLDEN FORK AWARD

In this year’s Taste of Cardiff held Dec. 5, the 2021 Morgan Mallory Golden Fork Award winner was The Waverly with its Caesar Twinkie.

SERVE SOLANA BEACH

The city of Solana Beach is currently seeking volunteers to fill 16 vacancies among its five local Citizen Commissions. The City Council of the city of Solana Beach is looking for residents to appoint to Citizen Commissions, including Budget & Finance, Climate Action, Parks & Recreation, Public Arts and View Assessment. Volunteers serve in an advisory capacity as official members of these appointed bodies. Applications are being accepted until 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18. More information, applications, and contacts at cityofsolanabeach.org or at City Hall, 635 S. Highway 101, Solana Beach.

STUDENT STANDOUTS

• Dashiell Gregory of Encinitas earned the Jochum-Moll Scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University this fall. Gregory, a graduate of San Dieguito High School Academy, majored in music/theater.

• Christopher Morden of Vista was awarded a branch assignment in Intelligence at The Citadel which he will enter after graduation. Morden was an Intelligence and Security Studies major.

GREAT GIVING

The Palomar College Foundation raised more than $78,500 on Giving Tuesday Nov. 30, the highest amount ever on a “Giving Tuesday” for the nonprofit Foundation, which provides support to Palomar College students throughout the year. Community donations were matched by two generous supporters — a local family foundation and a private donor who has been a long-time supporter of the Foundation.

STUDENT CURATES SHOW

Emerson Contemporary, Emerson College’s platform for presenting contemporary visual art, presented an exhibition Dec. 12, “I: An Intimate Reflection.” The exhibition was curated, and all aspects of the exhibition were handled, by 14 students including Taina Millsap of Encinitas, majoring in Journalism.

KITTENS AT WOODWARD

Helen Woodward Animal Center, 6461 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe, flew in 13 rescue kittens Dec. 1. The trip was notable as torrential rainstorms in Hawaii nearly made the trip impossible. The kittens traveled all the way from the Island of Maui and are now ready to find new homes.

ON HUMAN RIGHTS

The National Latino Research Center at California State University San Marcos joined communities around the world in the observance of International Human Rights Day observed Dec. 10. The United Nations ratified the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.

BRONZE BIKE CITY

The League of American Bicyclists honored the efforts of the city of Encinitas to build better places for people to bike with a bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community award. The award recognizes the city for its commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit its residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.