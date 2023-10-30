Who’s News: 11/3/23

BEST SCHOOLS

The Grauer School and The Rhoades School, private schools in Encinitas, have been ranked among the top private schools in San Diego County in Niche’s 2024 Best Schools and Districts rankings.

NEW LEADERS

MiraCosta College welcomes three new leaders: Danielle Lauria, who is new to the college and joins as the dean of Nursing, Health and Wellness; and current college employees Yi-Cheng Hu, who accepted a new role as director of the Child Development Center, and Kristina Londy, who is the new director of Student Success & Equity, Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility.

ACCEPTANCE LETTER

Lily Balfour of Oceanside has been accepted to Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.

MLK AWARD

The city of Oceanside is seeking nominees for the 2024 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Award, which recognizes and honors residents who have made a significant impact on the community through their volunteerism.

HONOR ROLL

The College Board has announced that the Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad has been named to the Advanced Placement Program School Honor Roll, earning a gold level distinction. The academy had 75% of seniors who took at least one AP exam during high school, 38% of seniors who scored a three or higher on at least one AP exam and 12% of seniors who took five or more AP exams.

MENTAL HEALTH

Cars for Kids has donated $75,000 since February 2022 to the San Diego Center for Children, which has built a comprehensive continuum of accredited mental health services aimed at primarily serving at-risk youth in the region.